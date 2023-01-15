What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – January 15-21

In the mood for something new? Here’s your guide to all of the new TV shows and movies this week, spread across all networks, streamers, and a few nationwide theatrical releases. As always, this week kicks off with my personal top 5. Whatever you choose to watch, I hope you have a great week!

Top 5 of the Week

Godfather of Harlem When: Sunday, January 15th on MGM+ What: Season 3 of the hit series starring Forest Whitaker adds Giancarlo Esposito and Whoopi Goldberg to the cast.

The Way Home When: Sunday, January 15th at 9/8c on Hallmark What: Andie MacDowell headlines this multigenerational family drama.

The Last of Us When: Sunday, January 15th at 9/8c on HBO What: A tv series based on the critically acclaimed video game of the same name, starring Pedro Pascal.

Night Court When: Tuesday, January 17th at 8/7c on NBC What: A sequel to the hit comedy series that ran from 1984-89, with John Larroquette returning as Dan Fielding.

That '90s Show When: Thursday, January 19th on Netflix What: A sequel series to That ‘70s Show centered around the daughter of Eric and Donna, who lives with her grandparents, Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red (Kurtwood Smith) in 1995.



Sunday, January 15th

New TV Shows

28th Critics Choice Awards – Special – 7/6c on The CW Michelle Pfeiffer will take the stage to honor Jeff Bridges with the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Kate Hudson will present the SeeHer Award to Janelle Monáe. Additional presenters include Benjamin Bratt, Quinta Brunson, Cedric the Entertainer, Misha Collins, Claire Danes, Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Eve Hewson, Jude Hill, Tyler Hoechlin, Sharon Horgan, Sarah Hyland, Troy Kotsur, Diego Luna, Natasha Lyonne, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Aubrey Plaza, Jean Smart, Anya Taylor-Joy, Miles Teller, Elizabeth Tulloch, Kerry Washington, Jeremy Allen White, and more.

– Special – 7/6c on Godfather of Harlem – Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on MGM+ – Crime – TV-MA Godfather of Harlem tells a story inspired by infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker) who in the early 1960s returned from 11 years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles. Season Three will find Bumpy Johnson continuing to battle for control of Harlem, with other aspirants to the throne, namely the Cuban Mafia from neighboring Spanish Harlem. Taking on the Cuban mob will put Bumpy, his loved ones, and his community in the crosshairs of not only the rival Italians, but ruthless Latin assassins and, ultimately, the CIA. Godfather of Harlem is a collision of the criminal underworld and the civil rights movement during one of the most tumultuous times in American history. In addition to Forest Whitaker (The Last King of Scotland) as star and executive producer, Season Three cast members include: Vincent D’Onofrio (Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Daredevil), Ilfenesh Hadera (She’s Gotta Have It, Baywatch), Lucy Fry (Bright, Vampire Academy), Antoinette Crowe-Legacy (Geechee, Passing), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian) and Whoopi Goldberg (Sister Act, The Color Purple) as Miss Willa.

– Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on MGM+ – Crime – TV-MA The Last of Us – Series Premiere – 9/8c on HBO The series takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Mayor of Kingstown – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ From co-creator and Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither. The series also stars Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley and Aidan Gillen.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on MILF Manor – Series Premiere – 10/9c on TLC – Reality – NR Single women between 40 and 60 seek love with single men in their 20s while staying in a beautiful retreat in Mexico.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on TLC – Reality – NR The Way Home – Series Premiere – 9/8c on Hallmark The Way Home is a family drama following the lives of three generations of women – Kat Landry (Chyler Leigh), her 15-year-old daughter Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) and Kat’s mother Del (Andie MacDowell), who are all strong, willful and independent. More than 20 years prior, life changing events prompted Kat to move away from her small, Canadian farm town of Port Haven and she remains estranged from Del to this day. Alice has never met her grandmother and is unaware of the reasons for their fractured family. With Kat’s marriage coming to an end and having just been laid off from her job, she decides to return home after receiving an unexpected letter from Del urging her to come back. Although Alice is none-too-thrilled, Kat and her daughter arrive at her family’s farm, though the reunion isn’t what Kat had envisioned. As the three generations of women slowly work on finding their footing as a family, they embark on an enlightening – and surprising – journey none of them could have imagined as they learn how to find their way back to each other.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Your Honor – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on SHOWTIME A grieving Michael Desiato is beyond hope; Eugene is aided by unlikely benefactors; Jimmy Baxter looks to expand his criminal empire while Gina Baxter channels her anger.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on

New Movies

Burned by Love – 8/7c on Lifetime A divorcee meets her perfect match on an online dating site, only to discover he’s a scammer looking to destroy her life, escalating into a violent stalker when she attempts to bring him to justice. Stars Shiva Negar, Dillon Casey, and Drew Nelson (2023).

– 8/7c on The Princess and the Bodyguard – 7/6c on UPtv – NR On her 35th birthday, Lexi discovers who she secretly always was… a royal Princess. She now has two weeks to find a suitable date for the royal gala under the watchful eye of her handsome but infuriating bodyguard, Noah.

– 7/6c on UPtv – NR

Monday, January 16th

New TV Shows

Bob Hearts Abishola – Season 4 Winter Premiere – 8:30/7:30c on CBS Bob and Abishola are at odds over whether Dele is ready to get behind the wheel and decide to take matters into their own hands. Also, Christina offers Douglas some work advice only to watch him claim her ideas as his own

Down Home Fab – Series Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – NR Chelsea and Cole DeBoer of "Teen Mom 2" fame flex their renovation and home design skills as they convert homes to meet the needs of clients, and spotlight their burgeoning business in their hometown of Sioux Falls, S.D. Chelsea's bold vision punches up each design plan, while Cole serves as the hands-on project manager and jack-of-all-trades. Throughout the series, viewers will get a glimpse of their busy family life raising four children on a beautiful Midwestern farm with sweeping views and lots of animals.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – NR Icons Unearthed – Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on Vice – Documentary – TV-PG What should have been a one-off summer flick became one of the largest film franchises of all time; "Fast & Furious" spawns merchandise, spin-offs, and theme park attractions and puts a series of stunts on screens across the world.

– Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on Vice – Documentary – TV-PG Miracle Workers: End Times – Season 4 Premiere – 10/9c on TBS Miracle Workers: End Times follows a wasteland warrior (Daniel Radcliffe) and ruthless warlord (Geraldine Viswanathan) as they face the most dystopian nightmare of all: settling down in the suburbs. Together, they navigate the existential horrors of married life and small-town living, all under the dubious guidance of a wealthy junk trader (Steve Buscemi). Also starring Jon Bass as the couple’s faithful war dog and Karan Soni as a kill-bot who loves to party.

– Season 4 Premiere – 10/9c on The Neighborhood – Season 5 Winter Premiere – 8/7c on CBS Calvin and Tina decide to take the honeymoon they never had to Madrid. Also, Dave and Gemma team up with Malcolm and Marty on a project intended to surprise Calvin upon his return.

– Season 5 Winter Premiere – 8/7c on The Price of Glee – Series Premiere – 9/8c on ID – Documentary – TV-14 Cast and crew recount the rise of Glee and reveal for the first time how sudden stardom and the unrelenting pressure of making a hit show can have tragic consequences.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on ID – Documentary – TV-14 Urban One Honors – Special – 8/7c on TV One – Awards Show – NR Urban One Honors proudly celebrates our Icons of the Culture during the 5th annual evening of excellence. Featuring a stellar line-up of honorees, celebrity guests, and incredible musical performances honoring legendary Black icons. The star-studded event hosted by dynamic R&B singer, Tank, will honor the best of the best in Black music and entertainment. Our celebration will include profiles of our 5 honorees, who will be presented with individual awards, and a special tribute to the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop. Our categories include Music Innovation, Entertainment Icon, The Phoenix Honor, Lifetime Achievement, and Inspirational Impact Honors. In addition, the HBCU Fan Zone returns, featuring students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities who give us insight into some of the trailblazers that have paved the way for today’s top artists. We’ll also offer exclusive access and behind the scenes moments with today’s celebrities, trendsetters and top entertainers with our fan favorite, Backstage Pass, hosted by singer and actress LeToya Luckett. Urban One Honors premieres on TV ONE on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 16th, 2023. Join us as we celebrate the unmatched talent and incredible Icons of the Culture. We thrive on recognition and celebration of excellence, so let’s honor and salute our elite artists, on the next Urban One Honors!

– Special – 8/7c on TV One – Awards Show – NR

Tuesday, January 17th

New TV Shows

1,000-Lb. Sisters – Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c on TLC – Reality – TV-14 Amy and Tammy Slaton are obese sisters in need of medical weight-loss surgery. They currently run a successful YouTube channel that has been their only source of income, because with their weight, they are barely able to move around.

– Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c on TLC – Reality – TV-14 American Greed – Season 15 Winter Premiere – 10/9c on CNBC – Documentary – TV-PG CNBC’s longest-running primetime original series, “American Greed” is back for a momentous 15th season; including the series’ 200th episode! You can watch the latest episodes ON DEMAND. The award-winning series is narrated by legendary actor Stacy Keach. More than two hundred episodes in, the truth remains: some people will do anything for money.

– Season 15 Winter Premiere – 10/9c on CNBC – Documentary – TV-PG Night Court – Series Premiere – 8/7c on NBC The eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court. Abby always sees the best in people and her passion for justice is undeniable. In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, she enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court’s public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth. They both must contend with Olivia (India de Beaufort), the court’s officious assistant district attorney. Driven and ambitious, she views the night court as a steppingstone on her way to bigger things. Neil (Kapil Talwalkar) is the court’s neurotic clerk who loved that his job came with low expectations. That is until a new idealistic judge showed up looking to push him out of his comfort zone. Rounding out the staff is Donna “Gurgs” Gurganos (Lacretta), the night court’s sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues.

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on Stonehouse – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on BritBox A three-part drama, based on the extraordinary rise and fall of MP John Stonehouse (Emmy winner Matthew Macfadyen). As a high-flying member of Harold Wilson’s Labour government and a seemingly devoted family man, Stonehouse’s perfect life spirals out of control in the early 1970s amid rumors of fraud and espionage. It turns out that while Stonehouse has been climbing the political ladder, he’s also been forging secret relationships – with his secretary Sheila Buckley (Emer Heatley) and shadowy figures in Prague – that will threaten him personally and professionally. As the drama unfolds, suspicion from his wife Barbara Stonehouse (BAFTA nominee Keeley Hawes) and the media grows. Stonehouse embarks on an outlandish escape plan that will lead him to Miami, Melbourne and eventually – hand-in-hand with Sheila – the dock of London’s highest criminal court. All this, while Prime Minister Harold Wilson’s (Kevin R. McNally) slender lead hangs in the balance. It’s a story, inspired by sensational true events, that explores the price of ambition, the pressures of politics and how attitudes towards mental health have changed in the last 50 years.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on

Wednesday, January 18th

New TV Shows

Are You the One? – Season 9 Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ In the most ambitious dating experiment ever attempted, 22 recently single men and women from around the globe were put through an extensive matchmaking process to find their “perfect match.” Hailing from around the world and living together under one roof at an international location, these singles will have a shared goal: to find “the one.” Each week, the singles will have an opportunity to find their match, and if they can identify all 11 perfect matches at the same time, they’ll split a massive cash prize. The global expansion turned a new leaf last season and broke barriers with its U.S. edition when it became the first sexually fluid reality dating competition show in the nation. From coming-out moments to discoveries of sexual and gender identity, it told powerful stories about navigating relationships and finding love as a sexually fluid individual for the first time on a reality dating show.

– Season 9 Premiere – Streaming on The Cupcake Guys – Series Premiere – Streaming on The Roku Channel – Reality – NR From football to frosting, The Cupcake Guys follows the most unlikely cupcake bakers in all of Texas: former NFL teammates Michael Griffin and Brian Orakpo, and their longtime friend Bryan Hynson.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Roku Channel – Reality – NR Dirty Old Cars – Series Premiere – 10/9c on History – Lifestyle – TV-PG Three detailing shops hunt down antique cars to be bought, cleaned and flipped, saving the forgotten gems from the trash compactor.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on History – Lifestyle – TV-PG grown-ish – Season 5 Winter Premiere – 10:30/9:30c on Freeform Zoey and Aaron have an unexpected run-in at the San Francisco airport, leading them to unpack the highs and lows of their long-distance relationship.

– Season 5 Winter Premiere – 10:30/9:30c on Sorcerous Stabber Orphen – Chaos in Urbanrama – US Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR From Studio DEEN (Fate/stay night) comes a remake celebrating the 25th anniversary of the series! Orphen is a powerful sorcerer who is notoriously lazy. Everything changes when he finds a way to save his sis, who was turned into a dragon during their days at magic academy. Betrayed by friends who refused to help, Orphen will stop at nothing to track her down, even if he has to go it alone.

– US Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR

New Movies

King Shakir Recycle – Streaming on Disney+ Scientists trying to solve the environmental crisis of pollution devise a way to send the collected garbage into space via rocket ships. When this garbage starts to land on alien planets, the outraged aliens head to Earth for revenge. King Shakir and his family must do their best to protect the world from alien destruction.

– Streaming on

Thursday, January 19th

New TV Shows

Junji Ito Maniac: Japenese Tales of the Macabre – US Premiere – Streaming on Netflix The stories of horror manga master Junji Ito are set to receive an anime adaptation. Horror manga masterpieces penned by king of the genre Junji Ito are coming to Netflix in 2023 in an anime series. From Ito's wealth of works, 20 outstanding stories with the shared theme of madness will be animated. Stories include Hanging Blimp, Tomie・Photo, Four x Four Walls and Intruder.

– US Premiere – Streaming on Mystic – Season 2 Premiere – 8.7c on UPtv – Family – NR Having just moved from London to Kauri Point, Issie struggles to make friends and misses her old home until a chance encounter with wild ponies Blaze and Mystic, and a group of horse-mad teenagers, convinces her to stay.

– Season 2 Premiere – 8.7c on UPtv – Family – NR That '90s Show – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix It’s 1995 and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn’t her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen. With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago. Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well…Red.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Web of Death – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu “Web of Death,” a six-episode docu-series, follows the investigations of online sleuths as they use digital footprints, DNA databases and the power of social media to solve gruesome, mysterious and bizarre murder cases. Each episode chronicles a new investigation, focusing on one amateur detective and one case ― from identifying a skull found inside a bucket of cement at a truck stop to a Jane Doe in a California orchard to tracking down a lottery winner who suddenly disappeared to more personal tragedies like a father’s search for his teenage daughter’s shooter. The program highlights the incredible persistence, attention to detail and vast networks that help these web sleuths find answers others could not.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Women at War – US Premiere – Streaming on Netflix France, 1914. As the German troops advance and men leave for the frontlines, four women must grapple with the devastating consequences of war at home.

– US Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

AlKhallat+ – Streaming on Netflix These four tales explore trickery and deception, from tire thieves crashing a wedding to a man's frantic attempt to bury a secret for a deceased friend.

– Streaming on Sorry About the Demon – Streaming on Shudder What's worse than getting dumped? For Will, it's finding out that his new place is haunted. Now faced with a quarter-life crisis and a house full of spirits, Will must figure out how to make things right with his ex-girlfriend AND banish the sacrifice-seeking demon residing in his house.

– Streaming on

Friday, January 20th

New TV Shows

Bake Squad – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix In each episode of Bake Squad, four individually brilliant bakers will battle it out to see whose dessert will be chosen for someone’s extra special big day. These bakers have been personally selected by Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi, who built an empire on delicious cookie dough. For her next sweet trick, Tosi has built this squad of bakers who have one mission and one mission only: Make dessert dreams come true! High hopes, high temperatures, high stakes…all courtesy of the Bake Squad.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Bling Empire: New York – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Meet a fresh group of wealthy, sophisticated and hilarious Asian-Americans from New York City, where the quality of real estate is measured by address, not acreage. Conversations are direct, not coded. And competition – for love, for money, and for power – is fierce. Billionaires, CEOs, and fashion icons – it’s a city where you can be anything you want to be.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Fauda – Season 4 US Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A top Israeli agent comes out of retirement to hunt for a Palestinian fighter he thought he'd killed, setting a chaotic chain of events into motion.

– Season 4 US Premiere – Streaming on Game Theory with Bomani Jones – Season 2 Premiere – 11/10c on HBO Praised by The Grio as “intelligent and hilarious,” GAME THEORY sees the Emmy-winning Jones share his satirical takes on the intersection of sports and culture through topical monologues, sketches and deep dives. Jones has been regarded by GQ as a “star with something to say” and “the most insightful sports commentator on television.” In season one, Jones uniquely took on cultural institutions such as Duke basketball, The Masters and the NFL Draft, and examined the athletic renaissance of historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and nepotism in the coaching ranks of the NFL.

– Season 2 Premiere – 11/10c on Kindred Spirits – Season 7 Premiere – 9/8c on Travel – Supernatural – TV-14 Fearless duo Amy Bruni and Adam Berry help families tormented by the spirits of late relatives. During their emotional and terrifying investigations, the all-star paranormal team captures evidence and brings closure to each home.

– Season 7 Premiere – 9/8c on Travel – Supernatural – TV-14 The Legend of Vox Machina – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video After saving the realm from evil and destruction at the hands of the most terrifying power couple in Exandria, Vox Machina is faced with saving the world once again—this time, from a sinister group of dragons known as the Chroma Conclave.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on The Real Friends of WeHo – Series Premiere – 9/8c on MTV – Reality – TV-14 The Real Friends of WeHo is an unfiltered and honest look at a select group of friends living, loving and pursuing their passions in the West Hollywood community. Consisting of some of Hollywood’s most influential and successful LGBTQ+ celebrities, personalities and entrepreneurs, this revealing and witty new ensemble docuseries provides an up close and personal glimpse into their lives as they perform in front of crowds of thousands, make high stakes business deals, celebrate important life milestones, work the red carpet, and reveal their most intimate truths to family and friends. In a town and community where image and status are everything, they’re ready to pull back the Hollywood curtain and reveal their most authentic selves not just to one another but the world.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on MTV – Reality – TV-14 Real Time with Bill Maher – Season 21 Premiere – 10/9c on HBO Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max. ​​The Hollywood Reporter observed, “Amid a bleak talk show landscape, Maher achieves the unthinkable: He consistently gets people talking.”

– Season 21 Premiere – 10/9c on Represent – US Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Represent is a comedy created by Jean-Pascal Zadi and François Uzan. It is directed by Jean-Pascal Zadi who plays Stéphane Blé, an idealistic educator who is inadvertently thrust into the French presidential race.

– US Premiere – Streaming on Shahmaran – US Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Going to Adana as a lecturer, Şahsu is determined to confront her grandfather, who left her mother behind years ago. On this journey, she finds herself in the middle of an unusual and mysterious community called Mar, descended from Shahmaran. Believing in the legend of Shahmaran, one of the greatest symbols of love and wisdom, the Mar race awaits the completion of the historical prophecy with the arrival of Şahsu. Nothing will be the same again when Şahsu’s path crosses with Maran’s.

– US Premiere – Streaming on Shanty Town – US Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A group of courtesans attempts to escape the grasp of a notorious kingpin – but political corruption and blood ties make freedom a near-impossible goal.

– US Premiere – Streaming on Shape Island – Series Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ Three best friends seek adventure and connection while learning how to navigate each other’s differences. Based on the books by Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Truth Be Told – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ From acclaimed writer, showrunner and executive producer Nichelle Tramble Spellman, “Truth Be Told” is an NAACP Image Award-winning drama that offers a unique glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts and challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage. In season three, Poppy (Octavia Spencer), frustrated by the lack of media attention for several young missing Black girls, teams with an unorthodox principal (Gabrielle Union) to keep the victims' names in the public eye while chasing down leads to a suspected sex trafficking ring that may have ensnared them.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

JUNG_E – Streaming on Netflix In this gripping sci-fi thriller, humans have escaped Earth, which has been devastated by drastic climate change. And to end the war taking place at the shelters, the brain of the legendary mercenary Yun Jung-yi is cloned by those trying to develop the ultimate A.I. combat warrior.

– Streaming on Missing – Exclusively in Theaters From the minds behind Searching comes Missing, a thrilling roller-coaster mystery that makes you wonder how well you know those closest to you. When her mother (Nia Long) disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June’s (Storm Reid) search for answers is hindered by international red tape. Stuck thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips to try and find her before it’s too late. But as she digs deeper, her digital sleuthing raises more questions than answers…and when June unravels secrets about her mom, she discovers that she never really knew her at all.

Mission Majnu – Streaming on Netflix In the 1970s, an undercover Indian spy takes on a deadly mission to expose a covert nuclear weapons program in the heart of Pakistan.



Saturday, January 21st

New TV Shows

Love & Marriage: DC – Season 2 Premiere – 8/7c on OWN – Reality – TV-14 Monique and Chris Samuels and other successful power couples navigate both their business and personal lives against the backdrop of the D.C., Virginia, and Maryland area.

– Season 2 Premiere – 8/7c on OWN – Reality – TV-14

New Movies

Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias – 8/7c on Lifetime In this follow-up to one of Lifetime’s most successful true crime movies, Jodi Arias: Dirty Little Secret, we will see a whole new side of the infamous murderess and the story that has captivated the world for nearly a decade. Celinda Sinden stars in the new movie, Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias as Jodi, who has just been arrested and sent to prison while she awaits trial for murdering her boyfriend, Travis Alexander. When she arrived in jail, Jodi charms her way through prison and befriends a couple, Donavan Bering and Tracy Brown. The three inmates became inseparable, Donovan and Tracy doing anything and everything Jodi asked — even letting the murderess tattoo her name on one of them. Donovan was released from prison as Jodi’s trial drew near and agreed to be Jodi’s mouthpiece, posting on her social pages and defending her friend to the world. But when the details of the case and Jodi’s story were no longer adding up and Donovan refused to continue to do her former friend’s bidding, Jodi’s vengeful side emerged. Stars Celina Sinden, Tricia Black, Lynn Rafferty, Karl Campbell, Adesola Adesina, Michelle Haffey, Christine Noble, and Maggie Cassella.

– 8/7c on

