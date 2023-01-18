Apple TV+ Shares First Image from Season 3 of “Ted Lasso” – Plus New Trailers and First Looks for Spring Releases

Apple TV+ shared a first-look image at Season 3 of Ted Lasso today at the TCA Winter Press Tour while showcasing twelve original shows, with many new trailers released.

What’s Happening:

Season 3 of Ted Lasso is coming this spring, and Apple TV+ released the first photo from the highly anticipated season today at the TCA Winter Press Tour (above).

is coming this spring, and Apple TV+ released the first photo from the highly anticipated season today at the TCA Winter Press Tour (above). The third season of the series will premiere alongside highly anticipated Apple Originals also set to make their global debut this winter and spring on Apple TV+, including the third season of Truth be Told ; second seasons of Schmigadoon!, Swagger , and The Afterparty ; the unscripted travelogue The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy ; and new scripted shows including Dear Edward, Hello Tomorrow!, The Big Door Prize, Jane , and Liaison .

; second seasons of , and ; the unscripted travelogue ; and new scripted shows including , and . In addition to the first-look image from Ted Lasso, Apple TV+ released new trailers and details about their upcoming slate of original series. More details on each of these announcements can be found below.

Shrinking – January 27th

A new trailer for Shrinking has been released (below).

has been released (below). Shrinking follows a grieving therapist (Jason Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own.

follows a grieving therapist (Jason Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own. The series was created by Jason Segel and Emmy Award winners Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein.

Additional stars include Harrison Ford, Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, and Lukita Maxwell.

Shrinking is produced by Warner Bros. Television for Apple TV+.

Dear Edward – February 3rd

Apple’s Dear Edward is the highly anticipated series written, showrun and executive produced by Jason Katims and based on Ann Napolitano’s bestselling and acclaimed novel.

is the highly anticipated series written, showrun and executive produced by Jason Katims and based on Ann Napolitano’s bestselling and acclaimed novel. Dear Edward tells the story of Edward Adler (played by O’Brien), a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. As Edward and a diverse ensemble of others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed. The series reunites Katims and Connie Britton following their Emmy-winning collaboration on "Friday Night Lights,” who stars alongside Taylor Schilling, Colin O’Brien, Amy Forsyth, Eva Ariel Binder, Brittany S. Hall, Idris Debrand, Carter Hudson, Maxwell Jenkins, Jenna Qureshi, Audrey Corsa, Anna Uzele, Ivan Shaw and Dario Ladani Sanchez.

tells the story of Edward Adler (played by O’Brien), a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. As Edward and a diverse ensemble of others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed. The series reunites Katims and Connie Britton following their Emmy-winning collaboration on "Friday Night Lights,” who stars alongside Taylor Schilling, Colin O’Brien, Amy Forsyth, Eva Ariel Binder, Brittany S. Hall, Idris Debrand, Carter Hudson, Maxwell Jenkins, Jenna Qureshi, Audrey Corsa, Anna Uzele, Ivan Shaw and Dario Ladani Sanchez. Starring an ensemble cast that includes Emmy Award nominee Connie Britton, SAG Award winner Taylor Schilling and newcomer Colin O’Brien, “Dear Edward” will make its global debut with the first three episodes of its 10-episode first season on Friday, February 3, 2023, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through March 24, 2023.

Dear Edward comes from Apple Studios.

Hello Tomorrow! – February 17th

Set in a retro-future world, Hello Tomorrow! centers around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Billy Crudup stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition, whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers, revitalizes his desperate customers, but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him.

centers around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Billy Crudup stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition, whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers, revitalizes his desperate customers, but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him. A trailer was just released.

The ensemble cast includes Haneefah Wood, Alison Pill, Nicholas Podany, Dewshane Williams, Emmy Award winner Hank Azaria, Matthew Maher, and Academy Award nominee Jacki Weaver.

Hello Tomorrow!” is produced by MRC Television and Mortal Media for Apple TV+.

The Reluctant Traveler – February 24th

The Reluctant Traveler is a new, eight-episode globe-trotting travel series hosted and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Eugene Levy ( Schitt’s Creek ) that is set to premiere around the world on Friday, February 24, 2023.

is a new, eight-episode globe-trotting travel series hosted and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Eugene Levy ( ) that is set to premiere around the world on Friday, February 24, 2023. Apple TV+ unveiled the first trailer from the series today.

The series follows Levy as he visits some of the world’s most beautiful and intriguing destinations, experiencing thrilling local adventures with new friends, including immersing in a sound bath in the Maldives, ice floating in Finland, connecting with the Navajo Nation in Utah, captaining a sailboat in Lisbon, taking a bite out of the culinary culture of Tokyo, and journeying into the Costa Rican jungle. Along the way, Levy also stays in remarkable hotels, including the historic Gritti Palace in Venice and a train hotel suspended above Kruger National Park in South Africa.

The Reluctant Traveler is produced for Apple TV+ by Twofour and is executive produced by Levy and David Brindley.

Extrapolations – March 17th

Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs, Edward Norton, Diane Lane, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Gemma Chan, Eiza González, Forest Whitaker, Adarsh Gourav, Marion Cotillard, and more star in Extrapolations .

. Extrapolations ” is a bracing drama that introduces a near future where the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into our everyday lives. Eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith and family from across the globe will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population. Every story is different, but the fight for our future is universal. And when the fate of humanity is up against a ticking clock, the battle between courage and complacency has never been more urgent. Are we brave enough to become the solution to our own undoing before it’s too late?

” is a bracing drama that introduces a near future where the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into our everyday lives. Eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith and family from across the globe will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population. Every story is different, but the fight for our future is universal. And when the fate of humanity is up against a ticking clock, the battle between courage and complacency has never been more urgent. Are we brave enough to become the solution to our own undoing before it’s too late? The series comes from writer, director and executive producer Scott Z. Burns ( Contagion, An Inconvenient Truth, The Report )

) Extrapolations will premiere with the first three episodes on Friday, March 17, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday through April 21, 2023.

will premiere with the first three episodes on Friday, March 17, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday through April 21, 2023. The series marks another partnership for Apple TV+ and Media Res, joining Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Award-winner The Morning Show, and AFI Award-winning series Pachinko.

Schmigadoon! Season 2 – April 7th

Apple released four images from the second season of Schmigadoon! and announced a premiere date of Friday, April 7, 2023.

and announced a premiere date of Friday, April 7, 2023. Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, season two of Schmigadoon! will find Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the reimagined world of ’60s and ’70s musicals.

will find Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the reimagined world of ’60s and ’70s musicals. The second season of Apple’s broadly acclaimed comedy will include new original musical numbers from co-creator and executive producer Cinco Paul, as well as returning stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit.

Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page join the cast for season two.

Schmigadoon! produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video. Paul serves as showrunner and wrote all of the original songs for the series. Lorne Michaels is executive producer. Andrew Singer executive produces on behalf of Broadway Video with Micah Frank as co-executive producer.

The Last Thing He Told Me – April 14th

The Last Thing He Told Me follows Hannah (Jennifer Garner), a woman who must forge a relationship with her sixteen-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice) in order to find the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared.

follows Hannah (Jennifer Garner), a woman who must forge a relationship with her sixteen-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice) in order to find the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared. Created and adapted by Laura Dave, alongside series co-creator and Academy Award-winner Josh Singer ( Spotlight, The Post ), The Last Thing He Told Me stars an ensemble cast that includes Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Angourie Rice, Aisha Tyler, Augusto Aguilera, Geoff Stults, and John Harlan Kim.

), stars an ensemble cast that includes Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Angourie Rice, Aisha Tyler, Augusto Aguilera, Geoff Stults, and John Harlan Kim. The Last Thing He Told Me will debut globally with the first two episodes of the seven-part series on Friday, April 14 on Apple TV+, followed by new episodes every Friday through May 19, 2023.

will debut globally with the first two episodes of the seven-part series on Friday, April 14 on Apple TV+, followed by new episodes every Friday through May 19, 2023. The Last Thing He Told Me is produced by Hello Sunshine and 20th Television for Apple TV+.

The Afterparty Season 2 – April 28th

In season two, a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered and every guest is a suspect. Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Sam Richardson) and Zoë (Zoë Chao) solve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers, and business partners, and hearing each suspect’s retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style.

Created by Chris Miller, each episode of The Afterparty explores a different character’s account of one fateful evening, all told through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective.

explores a different character’s account of one fateful evening, all told through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective. Season two will introduce new film genres and an expanded cast of characters played by Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall, Vivian Wu, John Cho, and Ken Jeong.

From Academy Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord, the 10-episode second season of “The Afterparty” will make its global debut with the first two episodes on Friday, April 28, followed by one new episode premiering weekly every Friday, culminating in the season finale set for June 23, 2023.

The Afterparty is produced for Apple by TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television as part of Lord and Miller’s expansive five-year overall television deal.

City on Fire – May 12th

In City on Fire , an NYU student is shot in Central Park on the Fourth of July, 2003. Samantha is alone; there are no witnesses and very little physical evidence. Her friends’ band is playing her favorite downtown club but she leaves to meet someone, promising to return. She never does. As the crime against Samantha is investigated, she’s revealed to be the crucial connection between a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep.

, an NYU student is shot in Central Park on the Fourth of July, 2003. Samantha is alone; there are no witnesses and very little physical evidence. Her friends’ band is playing her favorite downtown club but she leaves to meet someone, promising to return. She never does. As the crime against Samantha is investigated, she’s revealed to be the crucial connection between a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep. Apple TV+ revealed the premiere date and a first look at City on Fire , an eight-episode Apple Original drama inspired by the acclaimed novel of the same name by Garth Risk Hallberg.

, an eight-episode Apple Original drama inspired by the acclaimed novel of the same name by Garth Risk Hallberg. The series was written and executive produced by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

Stars include Wyatt Oleff, Chase Sui Wonders, Jemima Kirke, Nico Tortorella, Ashley Zukerman, Xavier Clyde, Max Milner, Alexandra Doke, Omid Abtahi, Kathleen Munroe, and John Cameron Mitchell.

City on Fire will make its global debut with the first three episodes on Friday, May 12, with new episodes every Friday through June 16, 2023.

will make its global debut with the first three episodes on Friday, May 12, with new episodes every Friday through June 16, 2023. City on Fire is produced by Apple Studios for Apple TV+.

The Big Door Prize – Spring 2023

Based on M.O. Walsh’s novel of the same name, The Big Door Prize tells the story of a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the general store, promising to reveal each resident’s true life potential.

tells the story of a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the general store, promising to reveal each resident’s true life potential. The heartwarming and character-driven comedy created by Emmy-Award winner David West Read ( Schitt’s Creek ).

). The case includes Chris O’Dowd, Gabrielle Dennis, Ally Maki, Josh Segarra, Damon Gupton, Crystal Fox, Sammy Fourlas, and Djouliet Amara.

The first trailer from the series was just released.

The Big Door Prize is produced by Skydance Television and CJ ENM/Studio Dragon for Apple TV+.

Swagger Season 2 – June 2023