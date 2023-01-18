Disney Doorables Series 9 Released Alongside New Disney Doorables Squish’Alots

Disney Doorables are back with Series 9 of the beloved mini sparkly-eyed collectibles from Just Play. But wait, there’s more! Disney Doorables Squish’Alots pair the fun of Disney Doorables with the tactile sensation of squishable toys. This brand-new line starts with Series 1, so whether you’re new to Disney Doorables or a longtime fan, this series allows collectors to start at the very beginning. The small size of Disney Doorables makes them an easy surprise as a little gift for Valentine’s Day or Easter.

DISNEY DOORABLES SQUISH’ALOTS SERIES 1

Behind every door, tiny surprises are in store with Disney Doorables Squish’Alots Series 1 collectible figures. Open the front door to find the first blind bag. Then, twist the roof of the tower-shaped capsule to find additional figures. Series 1 includes 50 squishy characters from beloved Disney and Pixar stories, including Mickey Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, Frozen, Monsters Inc., Finding Nemo, Toy Story, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Peter Pan, Cinderella, The Princess and the Frog, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, WALL-E, and Lilo & Stitch.

Each stands approximately 1 inch tall. Reuse the capsule container to store, display, or play with figures. Recreate classic Disney tales or invent new adventures. The stories are endlessly fun – and get better as additional Squish’Alot toy figures are collected, displayed, and shared.

Disney Doorables Squish’Alots Series 1 packs retail for $9.99 and can be found on Amazon. Recommended for ages 5 and up.

DISNEY DOORABLES MULTI PEEK SERIES 9

Behind every door a surprise is in store with Disney Doorables Multi Peek Series 9 collectible figures. Open the doors to unbox 5, 6, or 7 Disney figurines. Series 9 includes 50 new characters from beloved Disney and Pixar movies, including Zootopia, Soul, Luca, a bug’s life, Cars, and Winnie the Pooh, plus three versions of Minnie Mouse. This series also celebrates the 25th anniversary of Mulan. Rare limited edition figures include Forky’s girlfriend Karen Beverly from Toy Story 4 and Edna Mode from Incredibles.

Each figure stands approximately 1.5 inches tall and features Doorables’ stylized detailing with sparkly glitter eyes. They’re perfect for recreating classic Disney tales or inventing new adventures.

Disney Doorables Multi Peek Series 9 packs retail for $11.99 and can be found on Amazon. Recommended for ages 5 and up.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)