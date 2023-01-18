Disney+ Watch Guide: January 18th-24th

Welcome back to another week on Disney+. The adventure continues for the characters on Star Wars: The Bad Batch and National Treasure: Edge of History while the Turkish animated film King Shakir Recycle makes its U.S. debut. Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, January 18th

King Shakir Recycle

Scientists trying to solve the environmental crisis of pollution devise a way to send the collected garbage into space via rocket ships. When this garbage starts to land on alien planets, the outraged aliens head to Earth for revenge. King Shakir and his family must do their best to protect the world from alien destruction.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – "Faster"

When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.

National Treasure: Edge of History – “Point of No Return”

Jess sacrifices everything to confront her dad’s killer to find the last piece of the map. But that meeting rocks her world as she learns that nothing is what’s expected on a treasure hunt, propelling her to make a dangerous decision that could land her in prison for life.

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, January 18th

Chibi Tiny Tales

Disney Channel applies the chibi treatment to hit animated shows in Season 3 of this shorts series.

Mickey Mouse Funhouse

5 episodes from Season 2 bring Funny Funhouse adventures to life for Mickey and his pals.

Me & Mickey

Mickey Mouse becomes a vlogger in this short-form Disney Junior series.

Night Stalkers

A 2011 Nat Geo series about nocturnal predators in Costa Rica.

Secret Life of Predators

A series about the adaptive superpowers of wild animals.

New on Disney+ – Friday, January 20th

Ocean’s Breath

A documentary film about the importance of coral reefs.

Sharkatraz

Nat Geo explores myths of the ocean waters surrounding Alcatraz.

Library Highlights

20th Anniversary – 101 Dalmatians II: Patch's London Adventure

Released directly to DVD on January 21st, 2003, one of Pongo and Perdita’s puppies gets his own adventure in this sequel.