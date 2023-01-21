Exclusive Clip from “Alma’s Way” – Train-Tastic Musical Number from “All About Alma/Alma’s Playdate” Airing January 23rd

Alma’s Way is back with a week of brand-new episodes airing January 23rd-26th on PBS KIDS! To celebrate, we’re bringing you an exclusive advance clip, plus an interview with Summer Rose Castillo, the voice of Alma. In the clip, Alma and her friends are performing a train-tastic number in Uncle Nestor's musical. You’ll be able to see more fun from this episode when it airs on Monday, January 23rd!

Interview with Summer Rose Castillo from Alma’s Way:

Question: How did you become such a great rapper?

Answer: I learned to rap because my father used to be in a Reggaeton Hip Hop group called MOSA. We like to rap together all of the time. He is so great at it.

Question: Growing up in the Bronx, I presume you have taken the Subway. Do you have a favorite thing about riding the Subway?

Answer: One of my favorite things about the subway is observing all the different kinds of people who take the train. I love people-watching. Also, knowing Jennifer Lopez rode the 6 train from the Bronx to Manhattan makes me feel like one day I can be like JLo.

Question: What is your favorite thing about voicing Alma?

Answer: My favorite thing about playing Alma is knowing that so many children get to feel like they can see themselves in her. I feel so free when I am working on Alma, playing her truly has made me understand the power of my voice. It's way way exciting!

New Alma’s Way Episodes Premiering January 23rd-26th:

Monday 1/23 — All About Alma/Alma's Playdate When Alma is consumed with her starring role in a musical, she doesn't understand why her friends aren't happy for her. Alma helps Harper feel at home during a playdate at the Rivera house.

Tuesday 1/24 — Alma Town/An Alma Kind of Day When Alma is elected mayor of Cardboard City, she has to figure out how to make rules that are fair for everyone. Alma and Junior want to help out in a big way, but learn little acts of kindness make a big difference.

Wednesday 1/25 — Picture Perfect/Hands for Days Alma and Rafia want to get the perfect animal pictures for their photobook, but the animals won’t cooperate. When Safina hurts her arm, Alma and Rafia volunteer to be her “hands” for the day. But these “hands” have a mind of their own!

Thursday 1/26 — Howard Flies the Coop/Supper Suprise Alma, Becka, and André try to help Howard get over his fear of pigeons. Alma feels nervous about what she’s going to eat for dinner at André’s house.



About Alma’s Way:

Created by Sonia Manzano and inspired by her own childhood, Alma's Way from Fred Rogers Productions on PBS KIDS centers on 6-year-old Alma Rivera, a proud, confident Puerto Rican girl who lives in the Bronx with her family among a diverse group of close-knit friends and community members. Infused with Manzano’s humor and grounded in a social and emotional curriculum, the series gives children ages 4-6 the tools to find their own answers, express what they think and feel, and recognize and respect the unique perspective of others.

The engaging modern-day series stars Alma, along with her parents, Mami and Papi; younger brother, Junior; her Abuelo; and their lovable little dog, Chacho. In every episode, Alma speaks directly to young viewers with asides and her “Think Through” moments, where she stops, thinks, and processes. She models optimism and determination, showing that if she puts her mind to a problem, she can ﬁgure it out. Young viewers tag along with Alma as she learns to speak up for herself, make tough decisions, figure out how to help friends, and more.

Each episode showcases different aspects of Latino cultures through language, food, music, and customs. All viewers will see how other families are both alike and different from their own. Music is the “backbeat” of the series and includes traditional Puerto Rican styles like Plena, Bomba, and salsa along with other Latino genres such as Cuban son and Colombian cumbia. The original theme song, written and produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Bill Sherman, is performed by Flaco Navaja and Summer Rose Castillo, who plays Alma. The series music is composed by Asher Lenz, Stephen Skratt, and Fabiola M. Mendez. The series will be available for viewers in both English and Spanish on all PBS KIDS platforms.

Alma's Way is produced, written, and directed by a diverse team, and Latino voices are imbued throughout the series, both on screen and behind the scenes. The series is created by Lifetime Achievement Emmy®-winner Sonia Manzano and produced by Fred Rogers Productions. Ellen Doherty and Sonia Manzano are executive producers. Jorge Aguirre (Goldie & Bear) is head writer. The series is animated by Pipeline Studios (Elinor Wonders Why).

