Exclusive Clip: Tensions Rise Between Will and Michael in Episode 4 of ABC’s “Will Trent”

Laughing Place is pleased to present an exclusive clip from episode 4 of ABC's hit new series, Will Trent. The tension rises between Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez) and Michael Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin) as the two must put their differences aside and come together to solve the case.
With two dead victims and very few answers, Will and the GBI investigate a call from the state park police alongside the APD. Will, trying to get along with Ormewood for Angie’s sake, makes strides in his partnership with Faith after the two share some personal secrets on an all-new episode of Will Trent, "My Stupid Detective Brain," airing tonight, January 24th at 10/9c on ABC.
About Will Trent:
- Based on Karin Slaughter’s New York Times bestselling Will Trent book series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, Will Trent has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.
- Will Trent stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell and Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood.
- Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter and Oly Obst. Ramón Rodríguez is a producer.
- The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.
- Check out Alex’s weekly recaps of Will Trent here.