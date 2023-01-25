Disney+ Watch Guide: January 25th-31st

Explore the world this week with your Disney+ subscription. There’s lots of new content from National Geographic, a behind-the-scenes documentary about the making of Willow, and more. Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, January 25th

Willow: Behind the Magic

Featuring the series’ breakout stars and returning legends, the documentary takes viewers behind the scenes for an in-depth look at the making of the hit original series, which debuted on Disney+ November 30, 2022.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – "Entombed"

When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.

National Treasure: Edge of History – “Family Tree”

It’s a matter of life and death when Jess and her friends embark on their most impossible caper yet. Meanwhile, Liam teams up with his grandpa’s home care nurse, Myles, in a desperate attempt to bring down Billie and her secret organization before they harm Jess.

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, January 25th

Bloody Tales of Europe

This 2013 Nat Geo series explores some of Europe’s most gruesome histories.

Dino Ranch

6 new episodes from Season 2 continue the wild west dino fun of this charming preschool series.

Hacking the System

Brian Brushwood showcases some cool life hacks in this 2014 Nat Geo series.

Riding Britain’s Railways

Dan Cruickshank examines how trains helped shape Great Britain in this 2010 Nat Geo series.

New on Disney+ – Friday, January 27th

American Blackout

Nat Geo depicts what it could be like if America fell victim to a cyber attack that shut down the power grid.

Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes

A documentary film about the 1986 Space Shuttle Challenger, examining the tragedy through newly found footage.

T. Rex Autopsy

National Geographic uses everything we know about dinosaurs to recreate an autopsy of one of the most feared creatures to ever stomp across our planet.

Library Highlights

80th Anniversary – Donald’s Tire Trouble

A spare tire got the best of Donald Duck in this classic short, released on January 29th, 1943.