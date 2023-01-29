Touchstone and Beyond: A History of Disney’s “Cabin Boy”

Ever seen a high seas comedy adventure with Chris Elliott? No? Too bad! This week we look back at Cabin Boy.

The Plot

Nathaniel Mayweather is a rich privileged young man, who has spent his life belittling everyone. When poor directions lead Nathaniel to take the wrong ship home, his life changes for the better.

Even though he finds himself on a ship filled with some of the toughest characters alive, Nathaniel starts to learn to appreciate others. Battling giants, half human/half shark creatures, and a champion swimmer, Nathaniel starts to see people for who they are, and not their social class.

After a lengthy voyage, Nathaniel finally makes his way home, only to realize that the family he needed wasn’t in Hawaii, but on the worst ship sailing the ocean.

The Good

Imagine watching a movie that is part comedy, part adventure, and filled with ridiculous characters that are beyond belief. Throw in some Muppet like creatures, and some crusty crew mates, and this recipe makes Cabin Boy.

I get why the movie didn’t work at the box office, but there is a certain irreverence to the film that is unique. For much of the movie, I found myself laughing and wondering what on earth I was watching.

Chris Elliott is very funny and only he could bring to life the idiotic doofus that is Nathaniel Mayweather.

The Bad and the Ugly

Cabin Boy is not for everyone. Even though The Washington Post praised the film for being ‘Fun’, not everyone will get the joke. It’s for a select few people who enjoy this type of movie.

The slim minority of people who would enjoy such a film like this just didn’t exist when it was first released. Now, taste and interests have changed and the audience for Cabin Boy is present, but still very small.

Beyond the Film Facts

The movie was nominated for two awards (not the good kind). A Razzie for Chris Elliott as Worst New Star, and a Stinkers Bad Movie Award for Worst Picture. Anna Nicole Smith won the Worst Actor award, and the film North won the worst picture award.

won the worst picture award. Jim Cummings, who voices Winnie the Pooh and Tigger, voiced Cupcake.

Chris Elliott’s father Bob Elliott plays William Mayweather, Nathanial’s dad.

Ricki Lake plays the figurehead of the boat.

David Letterman has a role as the cranky old man in the village.

The movie was originally going to be directed by Tim Burton.

Apparently, Tim Burton designed the floating cupcake.

Alfred Molina has an uncredited role as Nathanial’s school teacher.

The film was poorly reviewed and became the butt of every joke in Hollywood. Letterman often made fun of the film on his show and even did a skit at the Oscars that year that brought attention back to the disaster that is Cabin Boy.

In 2018, the cult status of the film started to bring attention back to the movie and focus on Elliott and director Adam Resnick. In a 2018 article with “The Ringer”, director Resnick talks about his frustration directing the film because it was originally geared towards the original director’s quirkiness, Tim Burton.

While the film has seen a resurgence, Elliott and Resnick have not worked together since. To Elliott, even though he and Resnick are still friends, the lack of collaboration is “their punishment for making the movie”.

The Streamy Award

{The following four categories are based on a Film Reel scale.

1 Reel-Bored and Killing Time, 2 Reels-When You Have Some Time, 3 Reels-Make Some Time, 4 Reels-Big Screen Event}

I can’t recommend Cabin Boy. While I enjoyed watching the movie, I just don’t think there is much I can say that would encourage others to want to spend the time to go on this journey. The jokes are funny in parts and that is about it.

The novelty factor is there, and that’s why Cabin Boy gets a ½ Reel rating. If you are curious about the film, then check it out, but don’t expect Citizen Kane.

Cast and Crew

Chris Elliott as Nathaniel Mayweather

James Gammon as Paps

Brian Doyle-Murray as Skunk

Melora Walters as Trina

Brion James as Big Teddy

Ritch Brinkley as Captain Greybar

Andy Richter as Kenny

Directed by Adam Resnick

Produced by Touchstone Pictures / Steve White Productions / Skellington Productions Inc.

Release Date: January 7, 1994

Budget: $9 million

Box Office Gross

Domestic: $3,662,459

