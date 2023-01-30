Photos / Video: Peanuts Celebration Returns to Knott’s Berry Farm for 2023 with New Rock Concert, Trivia, More

After an exciting and fun 2022, Knott’s Berry Farm has officially launched its first seasonal offering of 2023 with the return of Knott’s Peanuts Celebration to the beloved theme park in Buena Park, California.

Beyond the usual offerings of food, entertainment, characters, and attractions, for 2023 Knott’s Peanuts Celebration has added the new live rock ‘n roll show “Snoopy’s Legendary Rooftop Concert” to the Calico Mine Stage. Watch our full video below.

Watch "Snoopy's Legendary Rooftop Concert" FULL SHOW – Peanuts Celebration 2023 at Knott's Berry Farm:

Rewinding time to the beginning of our visit this past Saturday, when guests arrive at Knott’s Berry Farm, they’ll find the park’s main entrance decorated with attractive Peanuts Celebration decor, like Charlie Brown-colored ribbons and flower beds and Peanuts-themed photo ops.

Around the Ghost Town area of Knott’s Berry Farm, more decorations featuring Snoopy and the gang beckon guests further into the park.

This year, the Calico Town Hall features a meet-and-greet with Snoopy himself, though when we visited he wasn’t dressed in an orange spacesuit as the sign led us to believe.

Also in Calico Town Hall is the new “To the Moon: Snoopy Soars with NASA” exhibit, which dives into the relationship between Charles Schulz’s Peanuts comic strip and the American space program.

Over at Calico’s Livery Stable, guests can meet Pig Pen and see a real-life pigpen.

During our visit to Knott’s we of course had to try out some of the many tasty food offerings for this year’s Peanuts Celebration, including the Mac and Cheese Bites (we couldn’t help but pick up multiple helpings of this one), the Chipotle Chicken and Tomato Toastie Sandwich, and the Pepperoni Pizza Tater Bites.

In Charleston Circle, the “Peanuts On the Go” cavalcade evolves into a dance-along with Charlie Brown, Sally, and Lucy Van Pelt.

Over in Calico Town Square, kids are invited to participate in fun and games with Linus and Franklin.

And in the famous Bird Cage Theatre, guests can learn to draw in the Peanuts Sketch School or take park in Charlie Brown’s Trivia Challenge. Not to brag, but Team Laughing Place came in second place!

As far as merchandise goes, this year’s Peanuts Celebration offers a fun assortment of apparel, plushes, and collectibles featuring Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and friends. As always, the t-shirt and pin combo is an especially good value.

At the Meet & Greet Headquarters in Camp Snoopy, guests can interact and take photos with other members of the Peanuts gang against colorful in-universe backdrops, such as Marcie seen below.

And in addition to “Snoopy’s Legendary Rooftop Concert,” other live performances include “The Music Goes Round and Around” at the Camp Snoopy Theater, “It’s Your Life, Charlie Brown” on the Calico Mine Stage, Krazy Kirk and the Hillbillies at the Wagon Camp, and the James Street Trio at Boardwalk BBQ.

Knott’s Peanuts Celebration 2023 runs daily from now through Sunday, February 26th at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California. For additional information and ticketing resources, be sure to visit Knott’s official website.