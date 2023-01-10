Knott’s Peanuts Celebration Returns To The Farm Later This Month

Knott’s PEANUTS Celebration is back, inviting guests to join the Peanuts Gang when it returns to Knott’s Berry Farm January 28th through February 26th.

What’s Happening:

The Knott's PEANUTS Celebration welcomes fans of all ages to join the PEANUTS gang as it takes over the park for plenty of excitement and family-friendly fun starting January 28 through February 26.

The celebration features a new game show at the Birdcage Theatre, plenty of new PEANUTS-inspired cuisine, a new space-themed exhibit and photo ops that allow guests to step into the iconic Charles M. Schulz comic strips. And many of the PEANUTS characters will be hanging out throughout the park to add to the fun.

At the Calico Mine Stage, the PEANUTS characters will perform the musical game show It's Your Life, Charlie Brown, with the loveable title character getting the surprise of his life. There will be music, fun and surprise guests, including the world's most famous beagle, Snoopy. The stage will transform at nightfall as the park hosts Snoopy's Legendary Rooftop Concert. The Peanuts Gang has teamed up with the family-friendly indie band, The Jelly of the Month Club, for a high-energy spectacle sure to have everyone dancing.

The PEANUTS-inspired festivities will continue at the Bird Cage Theatre as the park offers an experience that teaches the young and the young at heart how to draw their favorite PEANUTS characters. T he PEANUTS Sketch School will include our resident art teacher, providing step-by-step instructions on creating the perfect PEANUTS masterpiece. Also in Bird Cage Theatre is Charlie Brown’s Trivia Challenge, where guests test their knowledge with PEANUTS universe questions and eye-popping visual challenges.

A western escapade occurs at Calico Park with Franklin and Linus as they transform into cowboys in the PEANUTS Cowboy Jamboree. The boys are looking to challenge guests with some of Calico's root-toot-tooniest games. Also in Ghost Town is Pigpen's Pig Pen, where everyone's favorite messy pal will be joining the rest of the PEANUTS Gang as he hosts a special meetup at the Livery Stables with some of his animal friends.

The fun continues at Camp Snoopy, where the Camp Snoopy Theater features Music Goes 'Round and Around during the day. Sally and Schroeder will host a retrospect of melodies sure to make the audience dance in the aisles. Those who hop aboard the Grand Sierra Railroad can experience a one-of-a-kind adventure as riders travel with the PEANUTS Gang to the Beagle Bonanza in this fun ride overlay.

