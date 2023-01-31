Exclusive Clip: Betty Watches “Will Trent” Ruin Dinner in Episode 5 – “The Look Out”

Will Trent is back with a new case tonight in the 5th episode of ABC’s hit new crime drama, titled “The Look Out.” We’re pleased to partner with ABC to bring you an advance clip from tonight’s new episode, which features everyone’s favorite TV chihuahua, Betty! Or, as Will calls her in this clip, “Little B.”

You can see more of Betty, and Will Trent, in tonight’s new episode, titled “The Look Out,” airing at 10/9c on ABC. Episodes of Will Trent are also available to stream the next day on Hulu. Here’s the official episode description of “The Look Out.”

When the wife of a local football hero is shot in a robbery gone wrong, Will is determined to quickly solve the seemingly simple case. Meanwhile, Angie and Ormewood investigate the murder of a local realtor in an investigation which quickly takes a dark turn.

About Will Trent:

Based on Karin Slaughter’s New York Times bestselling Will Trent book series

Will Trent stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell and Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood.

stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell and Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood. Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter and Oly Obst. Ramón Rodríguez is a producer.

The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Check out our weekly episode recaps of Will Trent here

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)