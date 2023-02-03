Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 137: Lessons in Shyriiwook with Alberto and Oti

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #137: Lessons in Shyriiwook with Alberto and Oti
Date: February 3rd, 2023 (recorded February 3rd)
“Who’s the Bossk?” welcomes first-time guests Alberto and Oti from the Radio Rebellion podcast for a discussion of the latest episode of Lucasfilm’s Disney+ animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, entitled “Tribe,” with host Mike Celestino. Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!
