Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 137: Lessons in Shyriiwook with Alberto and Oti

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #137: Lessons in Shyriiwook with Alberto and Oti

Date: February 3rd, 2023 (recorded February 3rd)

Listen

Topics

“Who’s the Bossk?” welcomes first-time guests Alberto and Oti from the Radio Rebellion podcast for a discussion of the latest episode of Lucasfilm’s Disney+ animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, entitled “Tribe,” with host Mike Celestino. Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!

Subscribe

iTunes

Google

Spotify