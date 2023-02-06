TV Review – Marvel’s “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” is Vibrant, Fun and Packed with Heart

It’s about time Disney Channel got a little Moon Girl magic. Marvel fans have been looking forward to the series for a while now and Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is finally almost here. The new animated series follows the adventures of super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City, the duo works together to protect the city’s Lower East Side from danger.

This new series is incredibly fun and brings an energy unlike anything else. With so many quirky and hilarious characters, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will have you smiling from start to finish, while also throwing in some big laughs along the way. The infectious energy of this series will draw audiences in and hold them until the credits roll.

Nd part of that energy is the creative art style this series brings. Whether it’s the bright, vibrant colors or the unique animation style,this series just have a different feel from any other Marvel animated series or anything else you’ll see on Disney Channel for that matter.

Another element unique to this show is the music. Blending an upbeat original score and a soundtrack of some familiar music, the sounds of this series are a big part of the experience. Every time Lunella pops another tape into her cassette player, you know the next scene is going to be a lot of fun.

Of course, the cast of this new series is what really puts it over the top. The title characters are brought to life by sure-to-be-breakout-star Diamond White and the incomparable Fred Tatasciore. The surprise standout is Libe Barer, who plays Lunella’s lively and colorful best friend, Casey, a character with which viewers are sure to fall in love. Executive producer Laurence Fishburne also shines in a recurring role as the mysterious Beyonder.

And speaking of the Beyonder, there is just enough sprinkled throughout this series to keep Marvel fans engaged and make this series feel like a part of that universe. Fans will see some familiar villains and hear of some other recognizable characters and locations. I’m not expecting to see Lunella walk through a portal in the next Avengers movie, but it’s a good start.

Perhaps most importantly, this show has a whole lot of heart. All of that colorful art and energetic music is fun, but if there’s no substance behind it, the show wouldn’t amount to much. Luckily, that is not a problem as this series is packed with heartwarming moments, valuable life lessons and character that will hopefully bring a brand new audience to the Marvel universe.

Overall, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is just too much fun to pass up. You don’t have to be a Marvel fan to love this new series. It has some great characters, plenty of laughs and a whole lot of heart. There’s something for everyone in this show and audiences are sure to get hooked.

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur premieres February 10th on Disney Channel and streams on Disney+ starting on February 15th.