“Abbott Elementary” Gives Viewers More to Love with “Valentine’s Day” Episode

Over the past few months, it’s become clear that critics and viewers have fallen in love with ABC’s Abbott Elementary. Not only has the show won honors from the Emmys, Golden Globes, and beyond but it also recently scored a third season renewal. So, with all of that love, it’s no wonder that the show would serve up a Valentine’s Day episode.

The episode — which, appropriately enough, is titled “Valentine’s Day” — employs a classic sitcom trope: the misunderstanding. After Jacob overhears Janine talking about one of her students, he accidentally reveals something else to her. Naturally, this sends Janine into an anxious tizzy and she tries to figure out her next move.

While I’m being vague to avoid spoiling anything, if you’re been watching the show, you can probably fill in the blanks. And although the plot plays out like many a sitcom before it, that doesn’t make it any less enjoyable and, true to the shows M.O., hilarious. On that note, the B-story also works well and dare I say gives Jacob a rare win.

Considering that there may be some new viewers tuning into Abbott Elementary tonight following its Golden Globe victories, the good news is that “Valentine’s Day” serves as a perfectly fine entry point to the series as I’m sure newcomers will catch on quickly. As for those who have been following along, they’ll have plenty to enjoy, including some perhaps unexpected character development. Overall, it’s another winner from a show that’s become known for its humor, cleverness, and (perfectly for Valentine’s Day) heart.

Abbott Elementary airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. and arrives the next day on Hulu.