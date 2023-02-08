Disney+ Watch Guide: February 8th-14th

Love is in the air this week on Disney+ with the Valentine’s Day Collection, including the limited arrival of Rosaline, which premiered last year on Hulu. Plus, the A&E library of content on Disney+ continues to expand with new movies and shows from Lifetime, History, and the brand’s flagship network. Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, February 8th

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Follow the production of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in this episode of Assembled, as the cast and crew take on the incredible challenge of and remembering T’Challa, with a chapter befitting the late king. Through intimate behind-the-scenes footage and interviews, watch Shuri take on the mantel of Wakanda’s hero and face a new foe from the ocean’s depths in Namor.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – "The Clone Conspiracy" and “Truth and Consequences”

When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.

National Treasure: Edge of History – “Treasure Protectors” (Finale)

Jess and her allies try to outwit Billie using Jess’s knowledge of puzzles and history to escape and protect the treasure.

New Exclusives – Friday, February 10th

Dug Days: Carl’s Date

In Pixar Animation Studios’ special short, “Carl’s Date,” Carl Fredricksen reluctantly agrees to go on a date with a lady friend—but admittedly has no idea how dating works these days. Ever the helpful friend, Dug steps in to calm Carl’s pre-date jitters and offer some tried-and-true tips for making friends—if you’re a dog.

Marvel Studios Legends – "Ant-Man,” "Hank & Janet,” and "Wasp"

LEGENDS traces those moments big and small that transformed Scott Lang into the tiniest of Earth’s mightiest heroes. Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne were the original Ant-Man and Wasp, but after an epic show of bravery, Janet was lost forever… or so Hank thought. All her life, Hope was shielded from the action by her overprotective father, inventor Hank Pym. But when the Pym Particles fell into the wrong hands, Hope reluctantly trained a thief named Scott Lang to become the Ant-Man. In time, Hope donned a suit and wings herself, and was transformed into The Wasp.

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, February 8th

7 Toughest Days

National Geographic’s brand-new series follows explorer Dwayne Fields on a 7-day challenge around the world.

The Owl House

The second of three hour-long specials to wrap up the hit Disney Channel series is now streaming.

Hamster & Gretel

Episodes 11-15 of the hit Disney Channel series are now on Disney+.

Me & Mickey

Disney Junior’s short-form series from the world of Mickey Mouse Funhouse continues with episodes 34-40.

A&E Series

New on Disney+ – Friday, February 10th

42 to 1

What Douglas did defied logic and the odds when he beat Iron Mike in 10 rounds.

The Christmas Consultant

David Hasselhoff and Caroline Rhea star in this 2012 Lifetime film about a workaholic mother who hires some extra help to make Christmas special for her family.

Feliz NaviDAD

Mario Lopez stars as a single father seeking love around the holidays in this Lifetime film.

House of Darkness

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth star in this horror film about a first date gone wrong.

Liz & Dick

Lindsay Lohan and Grant Bowler star as Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton in this 2012 Lifetime movie about the much-publicized affair.

People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street

Vanessa Lachey and Ryan McPartlin star as two prospective buyers of a local Main Street shop in this holiday film.

The Real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story

Cassandra Freeman stars as NBA great Kevin Durant's mother in this Lifetime film from 2016.

Rosaline (Streaming February 10th-15th)

20th Century Studios’ period romantic comedy about Romeo’s ex-girlfriend comes to Disney+ for a limited time (and will continue to be available on Hulu).

The Santa Con

Melissa Joan Hart directs and stars in this Lifetime holiday film which also includes John Ratzenberger, Jaleel White, and Barry Watson.

Tommy

In 1996, Tommy Morrison signed a $38 million contract. Then a positive HIV test changed all that.

Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart

A 2016 Lifetime film that tells the story of the singer, songwriter, actress, and television personality.

Turkey Hollow

Jim Henson Productions’ 2015 Thanksgiving film premiered on Lifetime, telling the story of two kids in search of a monster.

Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter

Chelsea Frei stars as the daughter of notorious mob boss John Gotti in this 2019 Lifetime film.

Library Highlights

55th Anniversary – Blackbeard’s Ghost

Dean Jones, Peter Ustinov, and Suzanne Pleschette star in this classic comedy about a man who acquires an antique bedpan only to find that it comes with the ghost of a famous pirate, released on February 8th, 1968.

20th Anniversary – The Jungle Book 2

Mowgli the “man cub” went back to the jungle in this Disney Toon Studios sequel to the classic animated film, released theatrically on February 14th, 2003.

