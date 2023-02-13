One Last Ride: Breaking Down the Second “Guardians of the Galaxy volume 3” Trailer

During the big game last night, Marvel released a brand new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy volume 3. While the new trailer doesn’t give us a whole lot more new information on the upcoming film, there are at least a few interesting shots at which we’re going to take a closer look.

The trailer starts off with some voice over from Star-Lord as we see a few shots of the leader of the Guardians, including a flashback to his romantic relationship with Gamora. He explains what has happened with the two characters and lets us know Gamora is back

Yes, we already knew Gamora would be back as we saw her in the previous trailer. However, it seemed likely that her return would be a major plot point for the film while this trailer makes it seem more likely that she returns early and it will be more about new relationship between these characters.

The trailer then shifts focus to the High Evolutionary, who says his “sacred mission is to create the perfect society.” We see him experimenting on a baby raccoon, that we of course know would go on to be Rocket. We see “89P13″ being tattooed on him, which is of course his subject code. The High Evolutionary is already well on his way to being the most hated MCU villain based on his treatment of a baby raccoon.

We get a few quick shots as Rocket explains that the High Evolutionary “didn’t want to make things perfect, he just hated things the way they are.” One of the quick shots appears to be an upgrade to Nebula’s arm, which now has some kind of energy blade attachment. Perhaps Rocket made some adjustments to Bucky’s arm and gifted it back to Nebula.

After some repeat shots from the previous trailer, we see the Guardians come face to face with the High Evolutionary while voice over from Drax says “I want you all to know that I am grateful to fight beside my friends.” Everything seems to be pointing toward this film seeing the death of Rocket but perhaps it will be Drax who meets his end.

We then get a new shot of Adam Warlock, who is seemingly working for the High Evolutionary and has been tasked with destroying the Guardians.

Warlock appears to be destroying a town, likely the animal hybrid-inhabited town we saw in the previous trailer, as he chases the Guardians. We see Gamora running back to the Bowie, holding a seemingly unconscious Rocket.

Another set of quick shots sees Groot landing on Warlock, young Rocket and Lylla the otter laughing in their cages, and Star-Lord and Groot shooting at unseen enemies. The relationship between Rocket and Lylla seems as though it will be a major piece of this film.

Star-Lord offers some voiceover about the Guardians being a family as we see shots of Cosmo, Nebula and then Star-Lord and Gamora with some new kind of creature.

We get some more action shots of Drax fighting Warlock and the Guardians teaming up for what appears to be three different fights. In a scene reminiscent of the first film’s “12% of a plan” scene, Star-Lord asks his family if they’re ready “for one last ride.” Some more repeat shots are then accompanied by Rocket’s “into the forever and beautiful sky” line we heard in the previous trailer.

We then get the title card to close things out but not before we get one more comedic scene tacked on to the end. Gamora points out that Star-Lord seems to be more in love with Nebula than her and the two immediately reject the idea. Of course, Star-Lord backtracks a little bit and doesn’t fully close off the idea in the end. It’s nice to get of the some humor the Guardians have been known for when we know this movie is going to be incredibly emotional for all of us.

Check out the new trailer below and catch Guardians of the Galaxy volume 3 in theaters May 5: