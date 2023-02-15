Hot Off The Truck: Newly In-Stock Funko Collectibles at Entertainment Earth

If you’re in the mood to do some shopping and want to expand your Funko collection, Entertainment Earth has a wide selection to choose from representing franchises like Disney, Marvel and Star Wars. Shop under their Funko tab the sort by “Hot Off the Truck” to find the latest assortment of magical merchandise.

What’s Happening:

As Disney fans, we’re always excited to grow our collections and with so many characters, films, shows and stories to feature across merchandise series, there’s no end to the fantastic offerings from Disney.

Over at Entertainment Earth, guests can sort by “Hot Off the Truck” to discover newly in-stock merchandise from Funko !

to discover ! We’ve gathered up some of the latest Disney arrivals that we’re adding to our shopping list, and best of all you can save 10% on in-stock selections when using our code LPFAN at checkout!

at checkout! Links to individual items can be found below.

Disney

Hercules Baby Pegasus Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Hercules Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Toy Story 4 Jessie Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Nightmare Before Christmas Snowman Jack Pop! Vinyl Figure #448 – $11.99

The Nightmare Before Christmas Zero Large Enamel Pop! Pin – $14.99

The Nightmare Before Christmas Sally Large Enamel Pop! Pin – $14.99

Marvel

Captain Marvel Pop! Vinyl Figure #425 – $11.99

Loki Series President Loki Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Avengers: Infinity War Captain America Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Marvel's What… If? Infinity Ultron Pop! Vinyl Figure

Shang-Chi Xialing Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Shuri Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Star Wars

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Ben Kenobi on Eopie Deluxe Pop! Vinyl Figure – $29.99

Star Wars Classics Luke Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Star Wars: Concept Series Snowtrooper Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99