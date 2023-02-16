Videos: Universal Studios Hollywood Hosts Super Nintendo World Grand Opening with Celebrity Guests

Yesterday evening in Los Angeles, Universal Studios Hollywood hosted its Grand Opening ceremony for the all-new Super Nintendo World themed land at the beloved Southern California theme park in Universal City.

On hand for the event were a number of celebrity guests, and Laughing Place was fortunate enough to be invited to participate in the red carpet prior arrivals to the ceremony. During the arrivals, I had the opportunity to speak with actor Jamie Camil from Jane the Virgin, comedian Sam Richardson from Veep, and Universal Creative’s Jon Corfino, who clued us in as to what Universal Studios Hollywood guests can expect when they visit Super Nintendo World.

Watch Super Nintendo World red carpet – Jamie Camil, Sam Richardson, Jon Corfino at Universal Hollywood:

Then it was time for the Grand Opening ceremony, which took place inside Super Nintendo World itself and featured Super Mario Bros. creator Shigeru Miyamoto alongside his creations Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach. The ceremony was capped off by a jaw-dropping fireworks display before guests were invited to check out all the amazing fun that the land has to offer.

Watch Super Nintendo World Grand Opening Ceremony with Shigeru Miyamoto at Universal Studios Hollywood:

During our time exploring Super Nintendo World after the opening ceremony, I thought it would be a great time to finally shoot a walkthrough tour video of the queue for the Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge attraction while it was relatively empty of guests.

Watch Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge queue tour in Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood:

Overall, it was a wonderful night celebrating the Grand Opening of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood and getting to spot (not to mention interact with) some very cool celebrity guests.

Super Nintendo World officially opens to guests tomorrow, February 17th at Universal Studios Hollywood. For additional information and to purchase advance tickets to the park, be sure to visit Universal Studios Hollywood’s official website.