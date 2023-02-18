What Just Happened? Who Did We Just Meet in The “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Mid-Credits Scene

Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now in theaters and fans are buzzing over what they just saw. As is usually the case, Marvel left us with two very interesting post-credits scenes that are going to have us thinking about the movie until we see these characters again. But what exactly did we see in that mid-credits scene? Let’s take a closer look.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania spoilers ahead!

If you’re still reading this, that should mean you’ve either already seen Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania or you’re cool with spoilers.

Now, what was that mid-credits scene about? The film wraps up with Kang being defeated and seemingly killed by Ant-Man and the Wasp. However, we know we haven’t seen the last of the character as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is on the horizon. Plus, Kang did tell Ant-Man something horrible would happen if he didn’t get out.

So, what we see in the mid-credits scene is none other than… the council of Kangs.

MCU fans are familiar with the concept of the multiverse by now. Infinite variants of each and every being exist across infinite universes. In the season finale of Loki, He Who Remains warned us about his variants. Kang was the first one we met in this film, but he was far from the last.

We see an innumerable amount of Kang variants gathering together in the mid-credits scene, in response to the death of Kang. The scene focuses primarily on three specific variants…

Pharaoh Rama-Tut Kang’s first appearance in Marvel Comics. The time traveler from the future actually went back in time and conquered ancient Egypt under the name Rama-Tut. There, he encountered the Fantastic Four, who ended his reign and sent him back (forward?) to another time.

A future version of Kang, Immortus has clashed with… well, himself on numerous occasions. Having unlocked the secret of immortality, as his name might suggest, Immortus is a key piece of Kang lore, being both admired and despised by his variants.

And finally, the Scarlet Centurion interestingly appears to be the one in charge of the council of Kangs. This variant is the title Kang adopted after abandoning his Rama-Tut title and dedicating his life to conquest across time. He created a new timeline in his first meeting with the Avengers so expect some chaos from this character.

The Scarlet Centurion mentions that the beings of the MCU have begun to reach the multiverse and if they continue to do soe, the Kangs will lose everything. In response, the Centurion has assembled (maybe a poor choice of words) every last Kang variant and seemingly plans to stop our heroes from getting out into the multiverse again.

So Kang was right. While I don’t think he was actually killed in the Quantum Realm, his apparent death has seemingly given the council the courage they needed to branch out and pick a fight with Earth-616. And with as many Kangs as we see in that scene, it’s certainly going to be quite a fight.

Of course, there was also a post-credits scene, but that one was much more straight forward. Loki and Mobius are back in time seeing a presentation from Victor Timely, which of course is actually Kang. The two will be chasing answers after Loki’s interaction with He Who Remains in the season finale.

Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters now. Check out Benji’s review of the new film.