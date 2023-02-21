Entertainment Earth Spotlight: Surprise Gift Unboxing

For several years now, Entertainment Earth has been our go to destination for collectibles and cool Disney, Marvel and Star Wars gifts. We love their wide selection of items that span dozens of franchises while we’re often the ones buying things, this week they sent us some awesome gifts.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Earlier this month, our friends at Entertainment Earth kindly surprised us with a box of goodies to say thank you for being affiliate partners. So what did we get? When we opened the box we discovered a Universal Monsters Creature from the Black Lagoon action figure, a Hawkman Funko Soda, and some exclusive Entertainment Earth swag. Let’s take a look!

Creature From the Black Lagoon

If you’ve been following us for a while you know we live and breathe Disney, but every once in a while we take a look at Universal Studios and their franchises. The Creature from the Black Lagoon is a classic monster and this 6-inch scale action figure is a fitting homage.

Not only is this an Entertainment Earth exclusive, but it glows in the dark helping to add an extra layer of terror to your display case.

Universal Monsters Creature from the Black Lagoon Glow-in-the-Dark 6-Inch Action Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $29.99

Hawkman

Fans of the DC film Black Adam were recently introduced to the theatrical version of Hawkman, but Funko took it a step further by putting their signature twist on the character for the Soda line. This Fall 2022 Convention Exclusive includes a standard version with the hero wearing his helmet as well as a chase variant that shows his entire face.

Black Adam Hawkman Vinyl Soda Figure – 2022 Convention Exclusive – $15.00

Entertainment Earth Swag

Entertainment Earth also sent us a water bottle, hat, and backpack sporting their logo. We’re planning to wear these looks around town and maybe strike up some conversations! While you can’t buy these goodies on their site, Entertainment Earth does have some fun t-shirts for sale to promote your fandom of the company. Here are a few of the designs that are available now.

Entertainment Earth 2014 Men's Black T-Shirt – $14.99

Entertainment Earth 2015 Women's Black T-Shirt – $14.99

Entertainment Earth 2016 Men's Black T-Shirt – $14.99

Being friends has it perks and Laughing Place is pleased to share a special affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $39+.