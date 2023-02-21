Zzzax of Life – Episode 65: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and an MCU Mt. Rushmore

Zzzax of Life – A Marvel Podcast from Laughing Place #65: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and an MCU Mt. Rushmore

Date: February 21, 2023

Listen

Topics

We’re back and now we’re live! Mack and Kyle catch up on about two months of Marvel news and break down Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Then, Doobie joins in for How Much is That Cameo? and an MCU Mt. Rushmore draft. You can now watch Zzzax of Life live (or Zzzax of Live, as we’re calling it) on the Laughingplace YouTube channel and LPTV.