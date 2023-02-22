“Abbott Elementary” Takes Viewers to the Disneyland of Teachers Conferences

Tonight, ABC’s Abbott Elementary is taking fans to Disneyland… er, well, if Disneyland were actually a teacher’s conference in Pennsylvania. While Janine might liken the experience to the Happiest Place on Earth (and point out something about a beloved attraction that some less initiated parkgoers might not realize), Melissa and Barbara have more to look forward to than the conference itself. Meanwhile, Jacob meets up with some like-minded teachers from another school in what is yet another fun romp of an episode.

Throughout the show, viewers get to see how each of the teachers we’ve come to know and love go about attending the Pennsylvania Educational Conference (PEC). As you can imagine, while some of the younger teachers are amped to hear from other educators in their field, some more seasoned pros are ready to enjoy other amenities — and perhaps make some connections that will see Abbott swimming in top-notch supplies. Sadly, Gregory is left out of the party as he has plans with Amber in the Poconos instead.

Of course, per usual, not everything goes as planned for the Abbott kin. In fact, an unexpected visitor just might show up to surprise both the viewers and a certain character. Without saying too much, there are plenty of moments at the conference that will have fans of the show buzzing (including that aforementioned Disneyland line). And although the PEC location means leaving Mr. Johnson and others sources of comedy behind, there are still plenty of laughs to be had thanks to Ava and her usual tricks.

Abbott Elementary airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on ABC and will be available the stream the next day on Hulu.