Disney+ Watch Guide: February 22nd-28th

February comes to a close this week on Disney+. It’s a lighter week, a calm before the storm before next week’s launch of Season 3 of The Mandalorian. A perfect time to comb through your watch list or catch up on anything you’re behind on. Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, February 22nd

The Low Tone Club – All Episodes Streaming

“The Low Tone Club” follows the story of Amaranto Molina, an unconventional music teacher who starts teaching at a music school that only encourages students who do well by commercial success standards. Every year Principal Eduardo Kramer, chooses five students, nicknamed The High Tones, to be part of the school’s prestigious Teen Band. Molina, on the other hand, is put in charge of The Low Tones, a group of students whose talents do not meet the school’s standards. With his disruptive methods, this eccentric teacher and The Low Tones will embark on a music journey that will help heal wounds and inspire each one of them to express their unique talents. Along the way, the students will learn more about Mr. Molina and discover their teacher’s mysterious hidden past.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – “Retrieval”

When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, February 22nd

To Catch a Smuggler

The 4th season of Nat Geo’s Department of Homeland Security documentary series is now streaming.

Ultimate Airport Dubai

All 3 seasons of Nat Geo’s series about one of the world’s busiest airports.

New on Disney+ – Friday, February 24th

Blow Your Mind

Destin is an Alabama engineer with a unique curiosity about how the world works.

Tini: The New Life of Violetta

Violetta embarks on a journey of self-discovery to find her true self.

Library Highlights

85th Anniversary – Boat Builders

Mickey, Donald, and Goofy tried (and failed) to create a seaworthy ship in this classic short, released on February 25th, 1938.

