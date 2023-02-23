Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 141: A Mine Is a Terrible Thing to Waste with Donovan McComish

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #141: A Mine Is a Terrible Thing to Waste with Donovan McComish
Date: February 23rd, 2023 (recorded February 23rd)
Listen
Topics
First-time guest Donovan McComish of SWEditorIG.com and the For the Republic podcast joins “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of the latest episode of Lucasfilm’s animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch on Disney+, entitled “Retrieval.” Plus Donovan answers the 5 Star Wars Questions, we cover this week’s Star Wars headlines, and more!
Subscribe
Subscribe to
Who's the Bossk?
Or subscribe with your favorite app by using the address below