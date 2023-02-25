Book Review – “Marvel Anatomy: A Scientific Study of the Superhuman” is a Creative New Look at the Marvel Universe

Marvel fans are certainly accustomed to collecting a lot of different types of books. Comics of course make up most of the collection, but there are novels and other types as well. In fact, recently, there has been a lot of what many would consider coffee table books and they have been some very worthy additions to those collections.

Marvel Anatomy: A Scientific Study of the Superhuman is the latest Marvel coffee table book and it might just be one of the best. The new book takes place during a Skrull invasion, leading King T'Challa and his brilliant sister Shuri to scour Wakanda's scientific archives for information to assess which Super Heroes and Super Villains are most vulnerable.

The clear highlight of this book is without a doubt the art. Artist Jonah Lobe does a masterful job of providing Marvel fans with images that are both familiar and unique by allowing us to see some of our favorite characters in a very different way. There’s something so magical about seeing these images that are truly clinical in nature but in the style and universe of entertainment we have loved for so many years.

This book also has something to satisfy every level of Marvel fan. It’s broken down into different categories of characters, with each one featuring many mainstream characters and some lesser known ones as well. MCU fans will be thrilled to learn more about Captain America and the Hulk while those who may have been reading comics for years will be excited to see characters like the Leader and Jocasta.

In addition to the art, this book is a fascinating read. Marc Sumerak and Daniel Wallace do some great work coming up with scientific explanations for why some of our favorite characters work the way they do. Who knew there was a scientific explanation as to why Deadpool is such a lunatic? Or how her invisibility makes Sue Storm’s vision better? It’s a very creative and in-depth look at character traits that have simply been accepted forever.

Of course, there is a fine line between scientific and silly. As I said, these are things Marvel fans have just accepted forever because we want to believe in this comic book universe. The scientific look is fun, but it could also be interpreted by some to be unnecessary. With that in mind, this book won’t be for all Marvel fans but for many it will serve as a cool new look at the universe they love.

Overall though, Marvel Anatomy: A Scientific Study of the Superhuman is a creative and different look at the Marvel Universe. It’s worth the price for the art alone, as we get dozens of looks at our favorite characters in ways we’ve never seen them before. Mainstream Marvel fans and Wednesday warriors alike will find plenty to enjoy about this book, so long as they’re willing to approach Marvel from a slightly different, more scientific angle.

Marvel Anatomy: A Scientific Study of the Superhuman is available now.