Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 142: The Necessity of Interplanetary Navigational Skills with Jeremiah Good

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #142: The Necessity of Interplanetary Navigational Skills with Jeremiah Good
Date: March 2nd, 2023 (recorded March 2nd)
Laughing Place’s Lead Florida Reporter Jeremiah Good returns to “Who’s the Bossk?” for a discussion of The Mandalorian season three premiere and the latest episode of Lucasfilm’s animated Disney+ series Star Wars: The Bad Batch with host Mike Celestino. Plus, this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!
