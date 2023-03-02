Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 142: The Necessity of Interplanetary Navigational Skills with Jeremiah Good

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #142: The Necessity of Interplanetary Navigational Skills with Jeremiah Good

Date: March 2nd, 2023 (recorded March 2nd)

Laughing Place’s Lead Florida Reporter Jeremiah Good returns to “Who’s the Bossk?” for a discussion of The Mandalorian season three premiere and the latest episode of Lucasfilm’s animated Disney+ series Star Wars: The Bad Batch with host Mike Celestino. Plus, this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!

