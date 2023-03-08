Season 22 of “The Incredible Dr. Pol” Comes to a Close with a Touching Moment Where a Vet Honors Veterans

Donkeys, and geese, and roosters, oh my! Season 22 of The Incredible Dr. Pol comes to an end on Saturday, March 11th, with the premiere of “Dr. Pol Goes to Washington.” It’s business as usual at Pol Veterinary Services in Michigan, which is to say that there’s nothing usual about these cases. In addition to funning the clinic, this season finale finds Dr. Jan Pol giving back to veterans in his local community, from vet to vet.

There are plenty of dog and cat cases this week to appease your typical domesticated pet owners. For the canine companions, there’s a pregnancy complication, porcupine quills, a heart murmur, a leg injury, and a cancerous tumor. For the feisty felines, there are several injuries and a case of incoordination. Then there’s the farm visits, with a bitten goose, a donkey with stitches, a horse with a toothache, a rooster with swollen claws, and a cow with a trapped gas bubble. But in this week’s wild case, there’s a bearded dragon with a cist.

Every episode of The Incredible Dr. Pol is rooted in heartwarming moments and this week’s episode is no exception. However, this season finale becomes patriotic when Dr. Pol invites a group of local miligtary veterans to join him on a trip to Washington D.C. to visit World War II and Vietnam War Memorials. For one special veteran on the trip, the tour offers him the chance to pay his respects to a fallen friend.

Season 22 of The Incredible Dr. Pol wraps up on Saturday, March 11th, at 9/8c on Nat Geo WILD.