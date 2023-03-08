The Entertainment of Disneyland After Dark: Princess Nite 2023

Hear ye, hear ye! On Tuesday, March 7th, Disneyland Park welcomed its most royal guests to the very first Disneyland After Dark: Princess Nite event (a second is scheduled for Thursday, March 9th). Our team was cordially invited to step inside Walt Disney’s magic kingdom to sample the sights, sounds, and elegance of the affair. From live music to appearances from visiting royalty, here is a taste of the magic that awaits at this after-hours event.

Projections transform Sleeping Beauty Castle, it’s a small world, and Main Street U.S.A. into a magical sight, with swirling filigree dancing before your very eyes. The video is accompanied by a live performance by the Struttin’ Jazz Band, which performs in New Orleans Square during the event.

The Rivers of America, home of Fantasmic!, become the host of “Soaring Melodies Under the Stars!” This live musical performance features vocalists singing songs from Disney Princess films, with character appearances from Pocahontas, Moana, Merida, Tiana, and Minnie Mouse. The show also makes use of some of the Fantasmic! barges and fountains.

The Main Street Cinema plays host to a special gallery called Princess Gowns of the Past. On display are Jasmine’s Wedding Gown, Aurora’s Candlelight Ball Gown, Mulan’s Matchmaker Gown, Rapunzel’s Gown, Belle’s Gown, and Snow White’s Gown.

Visiting royalty was promised and Disneyland delivered! Princess Minnie Mouse and Princess Daisy Duck kicked off the festivities with “A Royal Welcome to All” every 30 minutes at the Main Street Train Station. After their arrival, both characters were available for photos.

From Enchanted and the new Disney+ original film Disenchanted, Giselle made her way down Main Street twice per hour in a brief cavalcade.

Princess Vanellope Von Schweetz rocked the night away in Tomorrowland at the Pop Princess Dance Party.

A plethora of princess meet-and-greet opportunities awaited, most of which were in Fantasyland. These included Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Cinderella, Elena of Avalor, Kida, Merida, Mulan, Princess Atta, Raya, Sofia the First, and Snow White.

In Tomorrowland, a princess from a galaxy far, far away was accompanied by her droid, R2-D2.

Pocahontas ran through Frontierland to teach Guests how to paint with all the colors of the wind while Tiana kept the jazzy party swinging in New Orleans Square.

The spirit of adventure called Moana and Jasmine to the farthest corners of Adventureland.

The event also offered exclusive “Step into the Scene Photo Opportunities.” Guests could write on royal Main Street Windows and step into the worlds of Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Cinderella, The Princess Diaries, and more.

Magic Key Holders were gifted a complimentary keepsake, a sticker featuring Tiana and Charlotte from The Princess and the Frog with art created by Ashley Taylor.

Additional keepsakes were available for purchase, including a t-shirt, magnet, and ornament.

The event also included some exclusive food offerings available for purchase, the full lineup of which can be found here. As a nice surprise, a Disney100 edition of the Cinderella Coach popcorn bucket was also released during the event.

The line is long for the #Disney100 Cinderella Carriage popcorn bucket pic.twitter.com/Mx8JT2rXkF — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 8, 2023

We conclude our event recap with a look at the guide map from Disneyland After Dark: Princess Nite.