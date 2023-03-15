Disney+ Watch Guide: March 15th-21st

Women’s History Month continues this week on Disney+ with the premiere of Season 2 of Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts. Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s magical.
New Exclusives – Wednesday, March 15th
Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts – All Season 2 Episodes Streaming
Get personal with Robin Roberts as she returns for another season of intimate conversations with multiple generations of Hollywood’s most inspiring women. Each episode is a profound and insightful discussion that bears witness to incredible journeys of self-actualization. Listen to never-before-heard stories of how these trailblazers learned grace, found fulfillment, conquered certainty and embraced community. Discover their commonalities and learn how their stories and experiences created room for expansion and evolution.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Chapter 19
The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – “Pabu”
When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.
New Exclusives – Friday, March 17th
Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman
U2’s Bono and the Edge make a return to Dublin with Dave Letterman, reflecting on their journey as musicians and friends. The special features never-before-seen footage and interviews detailing their songwriting process and the inspiration behind their greatest hits. Directed by Morgan Neville, this is the story of one of the most remarkable friendships in the history of rock and roll.
New on Disney+ – Wednesday, March 15th
All four seasons of the original series that made Neil Patrick Harris a star are now streaming on Disney+.
Episodes 16-19 of the musical Disney Junior series about first responders and their vehicles.
The first six episodes of the brand-new Disney animated series about two best friends, a squirrel and a bunny.
New on Disney+ – Friday, March 17th
Two of Africa's deadliest species tough it out against everything nature throws at them.
Library Highlights
75th Anniversary – Mickey Down Under
Mickey Mouse and Pluto traveled to Australia in this classic short, released on March 19th, 1948.
25th Anniversary – PB&J Otter
Otter siblings Peanut, Butter, and Jelly were introduced to preschoolers on March 15th, 1998 on Playhouse Disney.
20th Anniversary – Right on Track
Beverly Mitchell and Brie Larson starred in this DCOM based on the true story of racing sisters Erica and Courtney Enders, which premiered on March 21st, 2003.
Women’s History Month – Her Stories Collection
Movies
- Amy
- Bad Hair Day
- Beauty and the Beast (1991)
- Beauty and the Beast (2017)
- Being the Queen
- Best Friends Whenever
- Big Business
- Black Widow
- Brave
- Cadet Kelly
- Captain Marvel
- Cinderella
- The Cheetah Girls
- The Cheetah Girls 2
- The Cheetah Girls: One World
- The Color of Friendship
- Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen
- Cow Belles
- Cruella
- Double Teamed
- Encanto
- Enchanted
- Expedition Amelia
- Finding Dory
- Freaky Friday (1977)
- Freaky Friday (2003)
- Freaky Friday (2018)
- Frenemies
- Frozen
- Frozen II
- Get a Clue
- Gotta Kick It Up!
- Hannah Montana: The Movie
- Hidden Figures
- Ice Princess
- Inside Out
- Incredibles 2
- Jane
- Jane Goodall: The Hope
- Lilo & Stitch
- The Lizzie McGuire Movie
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- Mary Poppins
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Moana
- Mulan (1998)
- Mulan (2020)
- The Parent Trap (1961)
- The Parent Trap (1997)
- Playing with Sharks
- The Princess and the Frog
- The Princess Diaries
- The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
- Princess Protection Program
- Queen of Katwe
- Quints
- Raya and the Last Dragon
- Read it and Weep
- Right on Track
- Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Ruby Bridges
- Secret Society of Second-Born Royals
- Sister Act
- Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit
- Sleeping Beauty
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
- Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising
- The Sound of Music
- Spin
- Stargirl
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- Stuck in the Suburbs
- Tangled
- Turning Red
- Viking Warrior Women
- Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
- West Side Story
- Women of Impact: Changing the World
- A Wrinkle in Time
- Zapped
- Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century
- Zenon: The Zequel
- Zenon: Z3
- Zootopia
TV Shows
- Agent Carter
- Amphibia
- Bia
- The Book of Boba Fett
- Diary of a Future President
- Doc McStuffins
- Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER
- Dr. Oakley: Yukon Vet
- Dr. T.: Lone Star Vet
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
- Elena of Avalor
- Evermoore
- The Evermoore Chronicles
- Fast Layne
- Girl Meets World
- grown-ish
- Gabby Duran and the Unsittables
- Hannah Montana
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
- Hawkeye
- Heartland Docs, D.V.M.
- Impact with Gal Gadot
- Intertwined
- Jessie
- K.C. Undercover
- Kim Possible
- Lizzie McGuire
- Love and Vets
- Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur
- Mira Royal Detective
- Mpower
- Ms. Marvel
- National Treasure: Edge of History
- The Owl House
- Pepper Ann
- Pop Goes the Vet with Dr. Joya
- The Proud Family
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
- Secrets of the Zoo
- Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under
- Secrets of the Zoo: North Carolina
- Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa
- Shake It Up
- Sonny with a Chance
- Soy Luna
- Spider-Woman
- Star vs. the Forces of Evil
- That’s So Raven
- Turning Tables with Robin Roberts
- Ultra Violet and Black Scorpion
- Vampirina
- Vets on the Beach
- Violetta
- WandaVision
- Wizards of Waverly Place