Disney+ Watch Guide: March 15th-21st

Women’s History Month continues this week on Disney+ with the premiere of Season 2 of Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts. Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, March 15th

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts – All Season 2 Episodes Streaming

Get personal with Robin Roberts as she returns for another season of intimate conversations with multiple generations of Hollywood’s most inspiring women. Each episode is a profound and insightful discussion that bears witness to incredible journeys of self-actualization. Listen to never-before-heard stories of how these trailblazers learned grace, found fulfillment, conquered certainty and embraced community. Discover their commonalities and learn how their stories and experiences created room for expansion and evolution.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Chapter 19

The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – “Pabu”

When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.

New Exclusives – Friday, March 17th

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman

U2’s Bono and the Edge make a return to Dublin with Dave Letterman, reflecting on their journey as musicians and friends. The special features never-before-seen footage and interviews detailing their songwriting process and the inspiration behind their greatest hits. Directed by Morgan Neville, this is the story of one of the most remarkable friendships in the history of rock and roll.

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, March 15th

Doogie Howser, M.D.

All four seasons of the original series that made Neil Patrick Harris a star are now streaming on Disney+.

Firebuds

Episodes 16-19 of the musical Disney Junior series about first responders and their vehicles.

Kiff

The first six episodes of the brand-new Disney animated series about two best friends, a squirrel and a bunny.

New on Disney+ – Friday, March 17th

Hippo VS. Croc

Two of Africa's deadliest species tough it out against everything nature throws at them.

Library Highlights

75th Anniversary – Mickey Down Under

Mickey Mouse and Pluto traveled to Australia in this classic short, released on March 19th, 1948.

25th Anniversary – PB&J Otter

Otter siblings Peanut, Butter, and Jelly were introduced to preschoolers on March 15th, 1998 on Playhouse Disney.

20th Anniversary – Right on Track

Beverly Mitchell and Brie Larson starred in this DCOM based on the true story of racing sisters Erica and Courtney Enders, which premiered on March 21st, 2003.

Women’s History Month – Her Stories Collection

Movies

TV Shows