Mouse Madness 9: Opening Round – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs vs. Dumbo

Welcome to the opening matchup of our ninth annual Mouse Madness tournament! This year, in celebration of Disney100, we are looking back at the incredible library of films from Walt Disney Animation Studios and attempting to crown the very best one. Through some careful planning, we have narrowed the field down to 16 films and two of them will square off each day until we have our champion.

As logic demands, we start from the beginning. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was the first feature film to come from Walt Disney Animation Studios way back in 1937, so it makes sense that it would get the top seed in the 1937-1958 region. The classic film has given us iconic characters, memorable music and all kinds of experiences over the years so it’s going to be tough to beat in this tournament.

We’ve had underdogs before, but have we ever had an under-elephant? Dumbo, like every film in this region for obvious reasons, is a true classic. It’s also the subject of one of the attractions that is most synonymous with Disney Parks. It’s certainly not the favorite in this opening matchup, but don’t count this film out just yet. It’s awesome, Baby (Mine)!

Let's kick off this year's Mouse Madness as we crown the best film from Walt Disney Animation Studios! In the '37-'58 region, top-seeded #SnowWhite and the Seven Dwarfs takes on #Dumbo. Which film do you think should advance in the tournament? https://t.co/Z9xWAy50xJ — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 16, 2023

Be sure to come back tomorrow as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to crown the best film from Walt Disney Animation Studios!

And for a closer look at just how our bracket was made, check out our Selection Sunday special below: