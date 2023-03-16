Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 144: Operation Spaceperclip with Rebekah Moseley

Date: March 16th, 2023 (recorded March 16th)

Laughing Place cofounder Rebekah Moseley returns to “Who’s the Bossk?” for a discussion of this week’s new episodes of The Mandalorian and The Bad Batch, entitled “The Convert” and “Pabu” respectively, with host Mike Celestino. Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines, Rebekah’s thoughts on the Hyperspace Lounge experience on the Disney Wish cruise ship, and more!

