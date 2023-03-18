Mouse Madness 9: Opening Round – The Lion King vs. Aladdin

Welcome to the opening round of our ninth annual Mouse Madness tournament! This year, in celebration of Disney100, we are looking back at the incredible library of films from Walt Disney Animation Studios and attempting to crown the very best one. Through some careful planning, we have narrowed the field down to 16 films and two of them will square off each day until we have our champion.

Before we move on to our next matchup, let’s take a look at our last result. The top seeds are two for two so far as Sleeping Beauty joined Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in the second round, defeating Dumbo by a significant percentage. It wasn’t as one-sided as we may have thought, but it was a good showing in the first round.

Moving on to the ‘81-’02 region, we’ll see which trend will continue: top seeds winning or princess movies winning. The Lion King got the number one spot in this region and deservedly so. But, as we learned in our Selection Sunday show (which you can watch below), there is plenty of love for Aladdin, which could pull off the first upset of the tournament.

Let's get to our next Mouse Madness matchup! This is going to be a tough one. Should #TheLionKing or #Aladdin move on to the next round? https://t.co/kLfZWAOXRJ — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 18, 2023

Be sure to come back tomorrow as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to crown the best film from Walt Disney Animation Studios!

And for a closer look at just how our bracket was made, check out our Selection Sunday special below: