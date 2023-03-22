Disney+ Watch Guide: March 22nd-28th

This week is one for the history books on Disney+. Technically speaking, it may not look like there are any new originals beyond new episodes of The Mandalorian and The Bad Batch. But with Disney’s new simultaneous linear broadcast and streaming schedule, there’s actually a lot of new content you can’t find anywhere else. From full seasons of new series still rolling out on broadcast like National Geographic’s Restaurants at the End of the World and Season 3 of Disney Channel’s Secrets of Sulphur Springs, to brand-new shows like Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes and Saturdays, you’ll find that Disney+ is now home to many new exclusives that simply don’t carry the “Disney+ Original” logo. Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, March 22nd

Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Chapter 20

The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – “Tipping Point”

When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, March 22nd

How to Win at Everything

How to Win at Everything shows mere mortals how to win at almost anything and everything.

Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes

The first three episodes of the brand-new animated series about child superheroes in the Southern-African inspired Kimoja City

Restaurants at the End of the World

All four episodes of the first season of National Geographic’s new series that follows Chef Kristen Kish on her travels.

Superstructures: Engineering Marvels

The extraordinary innovations that underpin the most impressive constructions ever made.

New on Disney+ – Friday, March 24th

Witness Disaster

'Witness Disaster' uses a range of footage to capture natural disasters as they happen.

New on Disney+ – Saturday, March 25th

Saturdays

The first 6 episodes of the new Disney Channel comedy series stream after the double-episode series premiere.

Secrets of Sulphur Springs

The complete 3rd season streams on Disney+ a day after the season premiere on Disney Channel.

Library Highlights

25th Anniversary – Meet the Deedles

​​

Paul Walker and Steve Van Wormer star in this wacky comedy about two surfer brothers who get sent to Yellowstone National Park to clean up their act, released in theaters on March 27th, 1998.

5th Anniversary – Muppet Babies

Disney Junior’s computer generated revival of the classic 80’s cartoon launched on March 23rd, 2018.

Women’s History Month – Her Stories Collection

Movies

TV Shows