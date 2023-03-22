Disney+ Watch Guide: March 22nd-28th

This week is one for the history books on Disney+. Technically speaking, it may not look like there are any new originals beyond new episodes of The Mandalorian and The Bad Batch. But with Disney’s new simultaneous linear broadcast and streaming schedule, there’s actually a lot of new content you can’t find anywhere else. From full seasons of new series still rolling out on broadcast like National Geographic’s Restaurants at the End of the World and Season 3 of Disney Channel’s Secrets of Sulphur Springs, to brand-new shows like Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes and Saturdays, you’ll find that Disney+ is now home to many new exclusives that simply don’t carry the “Disney+ Original” logo. Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s magical.
New Exclusives – Wednesday, March 22nd
Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Chapter 20
The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – “Tipping Point”
When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.
New on Disney+ – Wednesday, March 22nd
How to Win at Everything shows mere mortals how to win at almost anything and everything.
The first three episodes of the brand-new animated series about child superheroes in the Southern-African inspired Kimoja City
Restaurants at the End of the World
All four episodes of the first season of National Geographic’s new series that follows Chef Kristen Kish on her travels.
Superstructures: Engineering Marvels
The extraordinary innovations that underpin the most impressive constructions ever made.
New on Disney+ – Friday, March 24th
'Witness Disaster' uses a range of footage to capture natural disasters as they happen.
New on Disney+ – Saturday, March 25th
Saturdays
The first 6 episodes of the new Disney Channel comedy series stream after the double-episode series premiere.
The complete 3rd season streams on Disney+ a day after the season premiere on Disney Channel.
Library Highlights
25th Anniversary – Meet the Deedles
Paul Walker and Steve Van Wormer star in this wacky comedy about two surfer brothers who get sent to Yellowstone National Park to clean up their act, released in theaters on March 27th, 1998.
5th Anniversary – Muppet Babies
Disney Junior’s computer generated revival of the classic 80’s cartoon launched on March 23rd, 2018.
Women’s History Month – Her Stories Collection
Movies
- Amy
- Bad Hair Day
- Beauty and the Beast (1991)
- Beauty and the Beast (2017)
- Being the Queen
- Best Friends Whenever
- Big Business
- Black Widow
- Brave
- Cadet Kelly
- Captain Marvel
- Cinderella
- The Cheetah Girls
- The Cheetah Girls 2
- The Cheetah Girls: One World
- The Color of Friendship
- Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen
- Cow Belles
- Cruella
- Double Teamed
- Encanto
- Enchanted
- Expedition Amelia
- Finding Dory
- Freaky Friday (1977)
- Freaky Friday (2003)
- Freaky Friday (2018)
- Frenemies
- Frozen
- Frozen II
- Get a Clue
- Gotta Kick It Up!
- Hannah Montana: The Movie
- Hidden Figures
- Ice Princess
- Inside Out
- Incredibles 2
- Jane
- Jane Goodall: The Hope
- Lilo & Stitch
- The Lizzie McGuire Movie
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- Mary Poppins
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Moana
- Mulan (1998)
- Mulan (2020)
- The Parent Trap (1961)
- The Parent Trap (1997)
- Playing with Sharks
- The Princess and the Frog
- The Princess Diaries
- The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
- Princess Protection Program
- Queen of Katwe
- Quints
- Raya and the Last Dragon
- Read it and Weep
- Right on Track
- Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Ruby Bridges
- Secret Society of Second-Born Royals
- Sister Act
- Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit
- Sleeping Beauty
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
- Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising
- The Sound of Music
- Spin
- Stargirl
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- Stuck in the Suburbs
- Tangled
- Turning Red
- Viking Warrior Women
- Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
- West Side Story
- Women of Impact: Changing the World
- A Wrinkle in Time
- Zapped
- Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century
- Zenon: The Zequel
- Zenon: Z3
- Zootopia
TV Shows
- Agent Carter
- Amphibia
- Bia
- The Book of Boba Fett
- Diary of a Future President
- Doc McStuffins
- Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER
- Dr. Oakley: Yukon Vet
- Dr. T.: Lone Star Vet
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
- Elena of Avalor
- Evermoore
- The Evermoore Chronicles
- Fast Layne
- Girl Meets World
- grown-ish
- Gabby Duran and the Unsittables
- Hannah Montana
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
- Hawkeye
- Heartland Docs, D.V.M.
- Impact with Gal Gadot
- Intertwined
- Jessie
- K.C. Undercover
- Kim Possible
- Lizzie McGuire
- Love and Vets
- Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur
- Mira Royal Detective
- Mpower
- Ms. Marvel
- National Treasure: Edge of History
- The Owl House
- Pepper Ann
- Pop Goes the Vet with Dr. Joya
- The Proud Family
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
- Secrets of the Zoo
- Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under
- Secrets of the Zoo: North Carolina
- Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa
- Shake It Up
- Sonny with a Chance
- Soy Luna
- Spider-Woman
- Star vs. the Forces of Evil
- That’s So Raven
- Turning Tables with Robin Roberts
- Ultra Violet and Black Scorpion
- Vampirina
- Vets on the Beach
- Violetta
- WandaVision
- Wizards of Waverly Place