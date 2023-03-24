Photos / Videos: “All Systems Are Go” Peanuts-Themed Show Opens at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Today, I was invited out to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex to check out their brand-new PEANUTS show, All Systems Are Go, an exciting immersive experience featuring state-of-the-art puppetry, sounds and light.

Guests can join Snoopy and Woodstock as they’re called by a Launch Director to assist with the next NASA mission – Artemis. From training for the mission to testing the Orion spacecraft to visiting other planets, guests can go on a sensational, out-of-this-world 20-minute adventure full of history, education and imagination. All Systems Are Go’s original concept, story and music were created by Ella Louise Allaire and Martin Lord Ferguson of the acclaimed Montreal-based production company, Monlove.

Prior to this morning’s performance, some of the creatives behind, as well as members of the Kennedy Space Center team, came out to talk about the show. You can watch their remarks in full below:

The show takes place in the Universe Theater, which is located up and to the right after you enter the complex.

Inside the lobby, some memorabilia and artifacts showcasing Snoopy and the PEANUTS gang’s long history with space and NASA can be found.

The show itself is a wonderful creation, making use of puppetry, projections, educational moments, and an original score to showcase the PEANUTS gang traveling into space. There’s even an interactive pre-show element, where your phone can interact with images projected inside the theater.

Watch Highlights from "All Systems Are Go"

You can find a few space-themed PEANUTS items for sale at the main Kennedy Space Center gift shop.

All Systems Are Go is now open daily at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.