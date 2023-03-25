Mouse Madness 9: Elite 8 – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs vs. Cinderella

We've made it through the first round of this year’s Mouse Madness tournament and now things are really going to start getting interesting. The field of 16 has been narrowed down to eight as we look to crown the very best film from Walt Disney Animation Studios in celebration of Disney100.

Before we move on to our next matchup, let’s take a look at our last result. In the final contest of the first round, we got our very first “upset.” The third-seeded Tangled topped the second-seeded Moana to move on to the Elite 8 for a meeting with Frozen.

The first spot in the Final 4 is on the line as the second round kicks off in the ‘37-’58 region. The top-seeded Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs made short work of Dumbo in the first round, 82-18. Cinderella just barely snuck past Peter Pan in our closest matchup ever, winning 51-49. Will the Cinderella story continue or will the clock strike midnight and send Snow White dancing into the Final 4?

The first spot in the #Final4 of our Mouse Madness tournament is up for grabs! Which #WaltDisneyAnimationStudios film should move on: #SnowWhite or #Cinderella?https://t.co/J5e19kASoB — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 25, 2023

Be sure to come back tomorrow as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to crown the best film from Walt Disney Animation Studios!

And for a closer look at just how our bracket was made, check out our Selection Sunday special below: