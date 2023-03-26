What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – March 26th – April 1st

In the mood for something new? Here’s your guide to all of the new TV shows and movies this week, spread across all networks, streamers, and a few nationwide theatrical releases. As always, this week kicks off with my personal top 5. Whatever you choose to watch, I hope you have a great week!

Top 5 of the Week

Rabbit Hole When: Sunday, March 26th on Paramount+ What: A new crime thriller starring Kiefer Sutherland

The Big Door Prize When: Wednesday, March 29th on Apple TV+ What: Chris O’Dowd stars in this series about a small town impacted by the arrival of a mysterious machine.

Prom Pact When: Thursday, March 30th at 8/7c on Disney Channel What: Disney’s take on the 1980s teen comedy starring Peyton Elizabeth Lee and Milo Manheim.

Rye Lane When: Friday, March 31st on Hulu What: Searchlight Pictures’ new UK Rom-Com gets a streaming release after playing Sundance.

Tetris When: Friday, March 31st on Apple TV+ What: A biopic about the inventor of the popular puzzle game starring Taron Egerton.



Sunday, March 26th

New TV Shows

24th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor – Special – 8/7c on CNN – Awards Show – NR The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor recognizes individuals who have had an impact on American society in ways similar to the distinguished 19th-century novelist and essayist Samuel Clemens, best known as Mark Twain. The ceremony celebrating Adam Sandler will also feature a cast of icons from across the entertainment industry including Jennifer Aniston, Judd Apatow, Drew Barrymore, Steve Buscemi, Conan O’Brien, Chris Rock, David Spade, and more.

– Special – 8/7c on CNN – Awards Show – NR Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico – Series Premiere – 10/9c on CNN – Lifestyle – NR Eva Longoria travels across Mexico to get a taste of the country's varied cuisine.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on CNN – Lifestyle – NR Great Expectations – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu Great Expectations is the coming-of-age story of “Pip,” an orphan who yearns for a greater lot in life, until a twist of fate and the evil machinations of the mysterious and eccentric “Miss Havisham” shows him a dark world of possibilities. Under the great expectations placed upon him, Pip will have to work out the true cost of this new world and whether it will truly make him the man he wishes to be. A damning critique of the class system, Dickens’ novel was published in 1861 after first releasing it in a series of weekly chapters beginning in December 1860.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on HouseBroken – Season 2 Premiere – 9:30/8:30c on FOX When Chief joins a walking group, a beautiful dog named Ruby tries to get close to him, but her intentions are not what they seem. Elsa’s quest to make female friends gets derailed when she becomes suspicious of Ruby. Meanwhile, Chico befriends some bro fleas in the all-new “Who’s Obsessed? (A Lifetime Original)” Season 2 premiere.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9:30/8:30c on Rabbit Hole – Series Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ In RABBIT HOLE, John Weir (Sutherland), a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage, is framed for murder by powerful forces who have the ability to influence and control populations. In addition to Sutherland, RABBIT HOLE features a dynamic cast including Charles Dance (“Game of Thrones”) as Dr. Ben Wilson, Meta Golding (“Empire”) as Hailey Winton, Enid Graham (“Mare of Easttown”) as Josephine “Jo” Madi, Rob Yang (“Succession”) as Edward Homm, Walt Klink (“The English”) as The Intern and Jason Butler Harner (“Ozark”) as Valence.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Ride – Series Premiere – 9/8c on Hallmark Ride is a multigenerational family ensemble following the lives of the McMurrays, part of a rodeo dynasty going back a generation, as they struggle to keep their beloved ranch afloat. After a tragic loss, each character embarks on an empowering journey of transformation and self-discovery while also uncovering a twisted web of secrets, threatening to tear the family and their small Colorado town apart at the seams. Starring Nancy Travis, Tiera Skovbye, Beau Mirchoff, Sara Garcia, Jake Foy and Tyler Jacob Moore.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Seeking Brother Husband – Series Premiere – 10/9c on TLC – Reality – TV-14 Documenting the ups, downs and everything in between as polyandrous relationships navigate boundaries and life-changing decisions while working to add additional husbands to their families.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on TLC – Reality – TV-14 Succession – Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c on HBO The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.

– Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c on Yellowjackets – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on SHOWTIME Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, YELLOWJACKETS is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on

Monday, March 27th

New TV Shows

2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Special – 8/7c on FOX Now in its tenth year, the iHeartRadio Music Awards will celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2022, while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits of 2023. The show will feature award presentations in multiple categories, live performances from the biggest artists in music, surprise stage moments and will tell the stories of the winning artists’ road to #1. The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards will again celebrate the fans, giving iHeartRadio listeners the opportunity to decide winners in several new and established categories.

– Special – 8/7c on American Dad! – Season 18 Premimere – 10/9c on TBS – Adult Animation – TV-14 Stan Smith leads the all-American family in this animated sitcom. Everyday life is taken to the limit as Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home life. Driven by machismo and the American dream, he often is blind to how horribly he fails at his attempts.

– Season 18 Premimere – 10/9c on TBS – Adult Animation – TV-14 Like a Girl – Series Premiere – 10/9c on Fuse – Documentary – NR We’re turning the phrase “Like A Girl” on its head. Host Beija Velez gets real with iconic athletes like Nascar’s Toni Breidinger, and Olympic medalist April Ross. Exploring mental health, body image, gender and race inequality, it’s all fair game.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Fuse – Documentary – NR Murdoch Mysteries – Season 16 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Acorn TV In this beloved, award-winning Canadian series, Detective William Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) solves turn-of-the-century Toronto's most intriguing mysteries with the help of Constable Crabtree (Jonny Harris, Still Standing); Dr. Julia Ogden (Helene Joy); and Inspector Brackenreid (Thomas Craig). Season availability varies by region.

– Season 16 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on The Young & The Restless 50th Anniversary Celebration – Special – 8/7c on CBS This news special is hosted by ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT’s Nischelle Turner from THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS set. The special includes footage and interviews with THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS cast members from the past 50 years, current exclusive interviews with fan-favorite cast members and never-before-seen moments from the ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT vault. The special dives deep into the legacy of Y&R storylines over the years, including the epic romances, biggest feuds and rivalries, iconic weddings, famous alumni and groundbreaking moments in pop culture. Viewers will get a behind-the-scenes studio tour, including a look at the massive wardrobe collection and special remembrances to beloved cast members Jeanne Cooper and Kristoff St. John.

– Special – 8/7c on

Tuesday, March 28th

New TV Shows

Mae Martin: SAP – Special – Streaming on Netflix From a mythical moose encounter to the gender spectrum in "Beauty and the Beast," Mae Martin reflects on a world off its axis in this comedy special.

– Special – Streaming on Renovation 911 – Series Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G Emergency restoration experts and sisters Kirsten Meehan and Lindsey Uselding rescue homes in Minneapolis that have recently experienced unexpected and tragic property disasters.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G Staged – Season 3 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on BritBox David Tennant and Michael Sheen (playing themselves) were due to star in a production of “Six Characters in Search of an Author” in the West End. The pandemic has put paid to that, but their director (Simon Evans) – also playing himself is determined not to let the opportunity pass him by. He knows how big a chance this is for him and turns his attention to cajoling his stars into rehearsing over the internet. All they need to do is read the first scene, but throughout the series they come up against a multitude of oppositional forces: distraction, boredom, home-schooling and their own egos.

– Season 3 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on

Wednesday, March 29th

New TV Shows

Abominable and the Invisible City – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Hulu Peacock

AEW: All Access – Series Premiere – 10/9c on TBS – Documentary – NR AEW: All Access follows the league’s biggest stars — including Adam Cole, Dr. Britt Baker, Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, The Young Bucks, Saraya, Wardlow, and Eddie Kingston along with AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan — as they navigate the week-to-week challenges to remain at the top. As the ultimate behind-the-scenes fan experience, the series tracks the rivalries among talent as they vie for fans’ attention and shows viewers the contentious lead-up to AEW’s major wrestling events and matches.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on TBS – Documentary – NR The Big Door Prize – Series Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ Based on M.O. Walsh’s novel of the same name, “The Big Door Prize” tells the story of a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the general store, promising to reveal each resident’s true life potential.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on CMT Storytellers: Dierks Bentley – Special – 10/9c on CMT – Concert – TV-PG Dierks Bentley sings and tells the stories about fan anthems like, "What Was I Thinkin,'" "Drunk On a Plane" and shares new music including, "Gold."

– Special – 10/9c on CMT – Concert – TV-PG Emergency: NYC – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Join the fast-paced world of emergency medicine in this eight-part docuseries that follows the intense, merciless, day-to-day lives of emergency medical workers across New York City. Experience the relentless pulse of the city’s healthcare system through the struggles and triumphs of a helicopter flight nurse, transplant surgeons, paramedics, pediatriac trauma surgeons and neurosurgeons as they give everything they have to help those who need it most.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Riverdale – Season 7 Premiere – 9/8c on The CW The seventh season of RIVERDALE goes where no season of RIVERDALE has dared to go before — the 1950s! Picking up where last season ended, Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) finds himself trapped in the 1950s. He has no idea how he got there, nor how to get back to the present. His friends are no help, as they are living seemingly authentic lives, similar to their classic Archie Comics counterparts, unaware that they’ve ever been anywhere but the 1950’s. Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) is the classic all-American teen, coming of age, getting into trouble, and learning life-lessons; Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) is the girl next door, starting to question everything about her perfect life—including her controlling mother Alice (Madchen Amick); Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) is a Hollywood starlet who moved to Riverdale under mysterious circumstances; Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) is the Queen Bee with a withering wit and a secret longing; Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) is an activist fighting for the Black students of recently integrated Riverdale High; Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) is a “square” crooner wrestling with his sexual identity; Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton) is a basketball star from farm country; and Fangs Fogarty (Drew Ray Tanner) is a greaser who’s destined to be an Elvis-type star. It isn’t until Jughead is visited by Tabitha Tate (Erinn Westbrook) — Riverdale’s Guardian Angel — that he learns the cosmic truth about their predicament. Will Jughead and the gang be able to return to the present? Or will our characters be trapped in the 1950’s forever? And, if so…is that such a bad thing?

– Season 7 Premiere – 9/8c on Unseen – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Zenzi Mwale hides behind her identity as an unremarkable cleaning lady while desperately searching for her husband after he is released from prison.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Wellmania – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix When a health crisis forces a successful food writer to rethink her hard-partying ways, she jumps into a journey to get well — even if it kills her.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on

Thursday, March 30th

New TV Shows

CMT Defining: Carly Pearce – Special – 10/9c on CMT – Documentary – NR Carly Pearce opens up about the moments that defined her music and laid the groundwork for where she goes from here.

– Special – 10/9c on CMT – Documentary – NR The Croods: Family Tree – Season 6 Premiere – Streaming on Hulu Peacock Following the events in the feature film THE CROODS: A NEW AGE, two very different families join forces to create a new community, an us-against-the-world, cave person co-op on the most amazing farm in the history of prehistory! The journey from sparring rivals to unlikely friends is fraught with hilarious misadventures as the two families slowly overcome their differences to turn a tree house divided into a tree home united.

– Season 6 Premiere – Streaming on From Me to You – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix With her gloomy demeanor, Sawako has a hard time fitting in. But when an outgoing classmate approaches her, life takes a turn for the better.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on RapCaviar Presents – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu “RapCaviar Presents” is a compelling new documentary series that tackles some of today’s most provocative issues through the stories of hip-hop visionaries and emerging stars currently ruling the charts and influencing our culture, from City Girls to Tyler, The Creator, Polo G, Roddy Ricch, Coi Leray and more. Based on the influential Spotify playlist, launched in 2015, this six-part series is a deep dive into current events that untangles important subjects and offers a view of the world from an artist’s perspective.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Unstable – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Ellis Dragon is a universally admired, eccentric, narcissist-adjacent biotech entrepreneur working to make the world a better place. He's also in emotional free-fall. His son Jackson Dragon is… none of those things. Can Jackson save Ellis and his company and salvage their estranged relationship while also doing what may actually be impossible: escaping the shadow of his larger-than-life father?

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Big Mack: Gangsters and Gold – Streaming on Netflix Donald Stellwag is an outsider: bullied, he eventually drops out of school and becomes a junkie. In the early 90s, just as his life is beginning to turn around, a TV show ends up connecting him to a bank robbery. The description: Very tall, very fat. Just like Stellwag. A dubious expert witness convinces the judges of his guilt due to an allegedly characteristic earlobe, and he is convicted. Despite his credible alibi, Stellwag spends eight years in prison. Not even two weeks after his release, the real culprit is caught. Stellwag is acquitted and becomes a media star in no time. But then, when a gold transporter is hijacked on the A81 motorway, seizing gold worth 1.8 million Euro, everything changes. The leader of the perpetrators, the notorious gangster-rapper Xatar, squeals to the police. The gold robbers and their victim all have one thing in common. They all know Donald Stellwag… Is he committing the crimes he‘s already served time for? Is this how he becomes the avenger of his own fate?

– Streaming on Prom Pact – 8/7c on Disney Channel It's prom season, and high school senior Mandy (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) and her best friend and fellow outsider Ben (Milo Manheim) are surrounded by over-the-top promposals. Mandy is only focused on getting into her dream school Harvard, but as she starts tutoring basketball all-star Graham (Blake Draper), she must re-evaluate whether her dream school is worth the cost of everything she believes in.

– 8/7c on

Friday, March 31st

New TV Shows

2023 Gershwin Prize – Special – 9/8c on PBS Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell receives the 2023 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song at an all-star tribute in Washington, D.C.

– Special – 9/8c on Copycat Killer – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix When a spate of grisly murders throws a city into chaos, a tenacious prosecutor must brace for a cat-and-mouse game against a dangerous manipulator.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Die Hart 2: Die Harter – Season Premiere – Streaming on The Roku Channel – Comedy – TV-MA After achieving his dream of becoming an action hero, Kevin Hart now wants to become the greatest action star of all time by doing his own stunts.

– Season Premiere – Streaming on The Roku Channel – Comedy – TV-MA Doogie Kamealoha. M.D . – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ When Lahela’s (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) first love, Walter (Alex Aiono) returns from the World Surf Tour, he’s not the same boyfriend she said good-bye to months before. But she’s not the same girl either. That becomes clear when she meets a bad boy on a dirt bike, Nico (Milo Manheim.) She’s faced with a decision: fight for what she knows is true, or give new love a chance. It’s all complicated by the pressures of being a teenage doctor. Luckily, she has her family, coworkers and best friend Steph (Emma Meisel) to support her along the way.

. – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Eva the Owlet – Series Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ “Eva the Owlet” stars Eva, a creative, cheeky owlet who lives next door to her best friend Lucy in the woodland world of Treetopington. With big ideas and an even bigger personality, Eva goes on high-flying adventures, expressing herself in her diary along the way!

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Great American Joke Off – Series Premiere – 9:30/8:30c on The CW THE GREAT AMERICAN JOKE OFF is a new comedy series from the creators of the legendary comedy improv series “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Hosted by Dulcé Sloan, each episode of THE GREAT AMERICAN JOKE OFF pitches six of the world’s funniest stand-up comedians into a celebration of wisecracks and one liners where the rounds go quickly, but the laughter never lets up. The format is simple: major comic talents such as Natasha Leggero, Joe List, Moshe Kasher, and Mark Normand push the envelope, and each other’s buttons, as they compete across a variety of joke-telling genres and comedic scenarios with Dulcé deciding which team has won each round based on who she thinks has been the funniest. The teams are tested on their skill in everything from crafting joke set ups, creating punchlines and providing photo captions to performing solo spots, dropping risqué innuendos and ranting about life’s petty irritations. THE GREAT AMERICAN JOKE OFF presents comedy as an art form where ultimately, it’s not about the winning, it’s about making you laugh.

– Series Premiere – 9:30/8:30c on Kill Boksoon – Streaming on Netflix Boksoon leads a double life – she is both a mother of a teenage daughter and the legendary professional killer at the top-tier killing agency MK Ent. Caught in between the mission of killing someone and the mission of raising someone, Boksoon refuses to complete an assigned mission and is thrown into an inevitable fight.

– Streaming on Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens – Special – Streaming on Amazon Freevee Monumental is a music performance special with a smart, narrative approach. Taking location and storytelling to their apexes, the program creates unforgettable concert experiences at the most iconic locations in the world. Each hour-long special dives deep into the design, creativity, and ambition of these important music events and venues, telling the unique story of each featured artist and highlighting their connection to the location. The show presents an intimate, reimagined performance with an artist, including interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and venue vignettes. The locations are epic in scale, history, and design, and are jaw-droppingly beautiful. Settings are chosen for their visual and emotional impact on the artist and their fans.

– Special – Streaming on Amazon The Power – Series Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video The Power is our world, but for one twist of nature. Suddenly, and without warning, teenage girls develop the power to electrocute people at will. The series features a cast of remarkable characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Eastern Europe, as the Power evolves from a tingle in teenagers’ collarbones to a complete reversal of the power balance of the world. The series stars Toni Collette as Mayor Margot Cleary-Lopez, alongside John Leguizamo as Rob Lopez, Auli’i Cravalho as Jos Cleary-Lopez, Toheeb Jimoh as Tunde Ojo, Josh Charles as Daniel Dandon, Eddie Marsan as Bernie Monke, Ria Zmitrowicz as Roxy Monke, Zrinka Cvitešić as Tatiana Moskalev, Halle Bush as Allie Montgomery, and more.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Whose Line Is It Anyway? – Season 12 Premiere – 9/8c on The CW Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? features cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with a special guest comedian in each episode, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games, prompted only by random ideas supplied by Aisha and the studio audience. Based on the wildly successful U.K. format, which also spawned a previous incarnation in the U.S. that ran for eight seasons on ABC

– Season 12 Premiere – 9/8c on

New Movies

A Thousand and One – Exclusively in Theaters A THOUSAND AND ONE follows unapologetic and free-spirited Inez (Teyana Taylor), who kidnaps her six-year-old son Terry from the foster care system. Holding onto their secret and each other, mother and son set out to reclaim their sense of home, identity, and stability, in a rapidly changing New York City.

– Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard – Streaming on Netflix The popular comic Black Clover, which has been published in Weekly Shonen Jump (Shueisha) and has sold over 17 million copies, will be made into a movie for the first time! The title will be Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, and it will premiere on Netflix globally on March 31, 2023. The story of the movie will be an original story not depicted in the comics. The film will be supervised by Yūki Tabata, the author of the original manga, and will tell the story of the Wizard King, which was not revealed in the original manga. In a world where magic is everything, Asta, a boy who was born with no magic, aims to become the "Wizard King," to overcome adversity, prove his power, and keep his oath with his friends.

– Streaming on Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Exclusively in Theaters A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.

– Murder Mystery 2 – Streaming on Netflix Now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground, Nick and Audrey Spitz find themselves at the center of an international abduction when their friend the Maharaja is kidnapped at his own lavish wedding.

– Streaming on Rye Lane – Streaming on Hulu From director Raine Allen-Miller, "Rye Lane" is a romantic comedy that stars David Jonsson (“Industry,” “Deep State”) and Vivian Oparah (“Class,” “The Rebel”), as Dom and Yas, two twenty-somethings both reeling from bad break-ups, who connect over the course of an eventful day in South London – helping each other deal with their nightmare exes, and potentially restoring their faith in romance.

– Streaming on Tetris – Streaming on Apple TV+ “Tetris” tells the unbelievable story of how one of the world's most popular video games found its way to avid players around the globe. Henk Rogers (Taron Egerton) discovers TETRIS in 1988, and then risks everything by traveling to the Soviet Union, where he joins forces with inventor Alexey Pajitnov (Nikita Efremov) to bring the game to the masses. Based on a true story, “Tetris” is a Cold War–era thriller on steroids, with double-crossing villains, unlikely heroes and a nail-biting race to the finish.

– Streaming on The Unheard – Streaming on Shudder Chloe Grayden (Lachlan Watson) undergoes an experimental procedure to restore her hearing. So she begins to suffer from auditory hallucinations related to the disappearance of her mother.

– Streaming on

Saturday, April 1st

Nothing new, and that’s no joke!

