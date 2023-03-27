Mouse Madness 9: Elite 8 – The Lion King vs. Beauty and the Beast

We've made it through the first round of this year’s Mouse Madness tournament and now things are really going to start getting interesting. The field of 16 has been narrowed down to eight as we look to crown the very best film from Walt Disney Animation Studios in celebration of Disney100.

Before we move on to our next matchup, let’s take a look at our last result. We have our first top seed in the Final 4 as Sleeping Beauty kept the dream alive against The Jungle Book. The result itself may not have been surprising but the final score was, with Sleeping Beauty winning by nearly 25% of the vote.

In one of the most highly anticipated matchups, the final of the ‘81-’02 region will pit The Lion King against Beauty and the Beast. The Lion King got here by staying one jump ahead of Aladdin while Beauty and the Beast claimed this spot by not letting The Little Mermaid be a part of this world. A spot in the Final 4 is on the line and the winner of this meeting might be the favorite to win it all.

The next #Final4 spot is on the line in our Mouse Madness tournament. Will it go to #TheLionKing or #BeautyAndTheBeast?https://t.co/CFp1NoSABP — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 27, 2023

Be sure to come back tomorrow as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to crown the best film from Walt Disney Animation Studios!

