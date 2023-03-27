Review: Doogie Kamealoha M.D’s Second Season Adds More Fun

Doogie Kameāloha M.D. is back for a second season and this time, the doctor has prescribed for more fun. While “Doogie” spends the season learning the value of balance and play, the show has seemed to learn that lesson as well. The season features animation, Hawaiian mythological menehune, a dance competition, and a visit to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa. While there is the expected teen angst, the show strikes a much better balance in its sophomore outing.

This season also features Peyton Elizabeth Lee’s Prom Pact co-star Milo Manheim in a recurring role. Having the two projects debut at the same time on Disney+ showcases his versatility as he is believable in both parts while portraying two characters who are practically polar opposites. Though the whiplash between Lee and Manheim portraying platonic best friends in Prom Pact to potential romantic partners in Doogie is a bit startling.

In addition to Lee and Manheim, the show is a Disney reunion filled with stars we have seen in previous Disney projects. From Jason Scott Lee of Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book fame to Radio Disney’s Alex Aiono returning as Lahela’s boyfriend Walter, we have seen many of the cast grow up through the years, which mirrors many of the themes of the season. Season 2 further amplifies the emotional connections you feel with the characters.

Music continues to play a strong role in the series, including the fantastic score by Wendy Wang. There are also some strategically placed musical moments that punctuate the storytelling. And while the music is strong, it also knows when to take a backseat to ensure the emotional punches hit you even harder. Another musical highlight is a special tribute to Beauty and the Beast in the penultimate episode that is a bit odd, but mostly magical.

The second season of Doogie Kameāloha M.D. is what Disney does best. A show that the whole house can watch together filled with fun, family, and a fair amount of drama. And while I will keep my fingers crossed for a Brian Patrick and “Nails” spinoff, you can enjoy the journey of Doogie, her friends, and family when all Season 2 episodes premiere on Disney+ on March 31.