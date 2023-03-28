Interview: Brett Waterman of “Restored”

Home renovation is a task that some people fear, others spend a lot of money at, and television networks feast on the human desire to see change. With a tsunami of shows that feature a contractor who changes the lives of homeowners, it can be difficult to stand out amongst a crowded field.

Brett Waterman of the Magnolia Network series Restored has broken the mold of the traditional home renovation show. Labeling himself as a preservationist, Waterman returns with season six of his hit show, and continues to take on projects that deal with historic homes helping homeowners to modernize and preserve centuries old homes.

I recently had a chance to preview season six and was able to chat with Brett about the show, and what it is like to work on century old buildings.

Laughing Place: In all the years of clients, what is the most interesting item you have found while doing a restoration?

Brett Waterman: Every house I find something. Some of the best finds for me are hidden fireplaces. Can you imagine anyone wanting to get rid of a fireplace? I’ve found several fireplaces over the years and usually the only reason someone gets rid of a fireplace is because they want more wall space. By the 1960s and 70s, a lot of these old homes weren’t accommodating big sectional couches and big televisions and so some people decided to get rid of fireplaces so they would have more wall space for furniture.

I’ve found bootleggers closets. I’ve found secret rooms with bars in it that the homeowners didn’t know that they existed. We’ve found a few safes but nothing with anything good in it. It is what I love about doing what I do. It’s a bit of an archaeological dig, especially on a house that is more than a hundred years old and it has had multiple owners with numerous opportunities to change and update things. Every time they do they bury something else.

Laughing Place: What’s running through your mind when you go in and meet with the homeowners? What are you thinking as you go into a job?

Brett Waterman: I consider it a privilege that people are allowing me into their home to help them. I usually try to listen to what their opinions are and what their thoughts are about the house. It’s always fun to see the couples dynamics and the back and forth between them. I must be careful not to step on anyone’s toes. People know what I do, and I’m not a normal contractor who is going to rip everything out and replace everything with new vinyl flooring and new vinyl windows. I’m the guy they are calling saying, “Hey we think we got something here can you help us figure out the puzzle.”

The biggest challenge for couples is how do you take a hundred plus year old house, respect the history but make it work for a modern day lifestyle. These people are going to spend a lot of money, there’s going to be headaches, there’s going to be problems, there’s going to be unforeseen things, so I always want to go in and get them excited about what they have.

Laughing Place: Was it your personal choice to steer clear of the manufactured conflict angle for the show?

Brett Waterman: 100%. When we first started doing season one, the producers came in and said we are going to create these act outs, and I asked what it was. They said that they needed to create a little drama and a problem for me. I told them they didn’t need to do that. This was a hundred-year-old house and that there would be problems everywhere. Just follow me with the camera, we’re going to have some fun and we’re going to stumble across some of that which will give you the drama, and it won’t be fake.

Laughing Place: I’ve read that your grandfather and father have influenced you in preservation, what influences come from your grandfather or dad that still stick with you today?

Brett Waterman: I’m one of the very blessed people to have great parents and grandparents. To have someone who takes an interest in you and wants to show you things, and I had that with my mom and dad and with both sets of my grandparents.

My mom’s side is mostly farming and ranching people. You grew up with a mentality that you don’t replace things, you fix them. You have an appreciation for the amount of money that was spent on this tractor, on this barn, in our livestock. Everything is an investment that has value and I think that was just ingrained in me at an early age to see the value in things and to not quickly discard them.

At an early age I was bailing hay, painting the barn, fixing the fences. At home in California, my mom and dad didn’t have gardeners or a maid. My sister and I had chores, and when it came time to paint the house, it was my dad and sister and I out painting the house. I was raised that way and it seeded something in me a love of maintaining things and fixing things and appreciating the value.

Laughing Place: Are you changing the homeowner’s perspective on how they will live in the house and see the history or are you coming in with the same mindset and helping them execute their vision?

Brett Waterman: It happens both ways. I will affect change and sometimes I learn. I am a life long student and I learn something on every jobsite. I am always looking for education and new experiences to frame my perspective. People know what they like when they see it, but they have a hard time articulating it. I have to be a bit of an interpreter and I do need to listen to them and what they want.

Almost without exception, every homeowner tells me that I really did listen to them. I’m not doing this for me, I’m doing it for them. I often nudge to get them in the right corral so to speak.

Laughing Place: What is your dream project?

Brett Waterman: There are a few. My favorite architectural style is Richardsonian Romanesque. These grand structures of stone with woodwork and timbers is just the height of architecture in my mind.

Sometimes our public buildings, which we make massive investments in, we allow to decay because of a lack of investment. If we would take care of it, it would serve us for generations. In my area is a hospital that was originally built in the 1880’s to serve tuberculosis patients. Over the years it became a facility for people with physical and mental disabilities. There are swimming pools, gymnasiums, gardens. It was designed to get people back into society. Over the years it has become the most derelict facility.

You look outside and we have homeless all over southern California and we as a people have a mindset that we have nowhere to put these people. We have places everywhere for these people if you just look. I want to save this facility so that we can have a place to help our fellow human beings who need a place to live and to get back into society.

Anything can be saved as Brett Waterman told me at the conclusion of our discussion. Anything can be saved if you have the desire to do so. Brett Waterman returns for season six of his show Restored, which will be the first season to premiere on the Magnolia Network on March 28.