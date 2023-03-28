Interview with the Stars of “Prom Pact” and Season 2 of “Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.” from the “Prom Pact” Pink Carpet Premiere

The stars of Prom Pact attended a bubblegum pink Hollywood premiere on March 24th, including Peyton Elizabeth Lee and Milo Manheim, who first met at a Disney prom event for teenage stars of Disney shows. Laughing Place was on the carpet and got to speak with many members of the cast of the new film, which tells the story of two best friends who agree to be each other’s prom dates, only to find themselves being pulled apart by crushes and college goals.

In our pink carpet video, we got to chat with stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Milo Manheim, Blake Draper, Arica Himmel, Jason Sakaki, and David S. Jung, plus executive producer Melvin Mar and screenwriter Anthony Lombardo. The story was the idea of Anthony Lombardo, who was a writer on Modern Family and shared the idea with Julie Bowen, who joined as an executive producer and brought the film to Disney. Melvin Mar, who also produces Doogie Kameāloha, M.D., instantly saw it as a starring vehicle for Peyton Elizabeth Lee, pitching the film to her during a family dinner at his home. Blake Draper, an Australian actor who landed the role of Peyton’s heartthrob, was not a basketball player before taking the role of Graham Lansing.

Speaking of Doogie Kameāloha, M.D., the complete second season debuts on March 31st on Disney+, and as Peyton Elizabeth Lee joked, Milo Manheim followed her to Hawaii to join the cast! Executive producer Melvin Mar, who worked on both projects, shared that it was Milo’s role in Prom Pact that landed him the part of Nico, Lahela’s new love interest, in the sophomore season. The cast of Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. showed up at the Prom Pact premiere to support both Peyton and Milo, and we talked with Alex Aiono, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Matthew Sato, and Wes Tian about Season 2 and the stories they heard from Peyton and Milo about their experience making Prom Pact.

Prom Pact premieres Thursday, March 30th at 8/7c on Disney Channel and starts streaming on Disney+ on Friday, March 31st. Season 2 of Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. also premieres on Disney+ on March 31st.