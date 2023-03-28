TV Recap: “How I Met Your Father” Season 2, Episode 10 “I’m His Swish”

Sophie (Kim Cattrall) explains to her son in the distant future that when you are young it is easy to think that older people have all the answers. She proceeds to tell him that since she has been dating Robert (John Corbett) it has made her incredibly happy.

At Pemberton’s, Sophie (Hilary Duff) meets her friends, and she is giddy with glee over her relationship with Robert. While Sid, Val, Jesse, Ellen, and Charlie (Suraj Sharma, Francia Raisa, Christopher Lowell, Tien Tran, and Tom Ainsley) are happy for her, they remind her that she is so infatuated with her new boyfriend, that she has barely paid attention to any of them.

Sophie regales her friends about the amazing dates that she has been on, and the only thing that Jesse wants to know is if Robert has a life alert necklace. (A funny joke that always works when a younger woman dates an older man. Come to think of it, I think Ted Mosby used the same joke on Robin in HIMYM.) The razing about the age difference continues with Charlie asking if Robert sleeps in a floor length nightgown, and Ellen mimics some old timey snoring.

While she takes their ribbing in good fun, Sophie tells her friends that Robert will be there soon, and she would like to see the end of the old man jokes. Robert sneaks in, and overhears a joke about his age, and when the friends learn it’s him, they are shocked by how young he looks. (John Corbett is so cool.) Ellen is awestruck, proclaiming that Robert can’t be old because he is beautiful. (Tien Tran is hilarious, and the perfect person for moments like this.)

Robert and Sophie say goodbye to the gang, and while they discuss what their next date is, Jesse laments to Ellen about how disappointed he is that Sophie is so attracted to Robert. He had hoped it would be a novelty moment, like Sophie’s previous obsession with wearing a top hat. (This side bit is brilliant.)

Charlie is begging Sid to reassure him that he will age as well as Robert, and while Sid tries to calm his worried friend, he ends up revealing to Charlie that he sees grey hair. Later, Ellen joins her brother in the apartment to distract him from his misery over Sophie and Robert. Excited to spend time with her Jesse, Rachel (Aby James) calls and wants to get together, but Ellen reluctantly stays to comfort her brother.

The worry over grey hair has turned into a nightmare for Charlie and Sid. Together they are staring at a mirror in the bathroom, thinking about how fast they are aging. They both agree to take better care of themselves so they can age as well as Robert. A promise is made to not do anything drastic. Both head to a spa asking to look young forever.

Planning her date back at the apartment, Sophie is surprised to see Val return with her much younger date Swish (Michael Cimino) who is a college student. Sophie tries to get rid of Val claiming they are ridiculous, and that Robert is on his way over, but Val isn’t buying it, and vows to not go anywhere. Both agree to share the apartment for the night. (This will not end well.)

Back at the spa, Charlie and Sid are getting the full tour. It’s not a pleasurable experience for either guys. Speaking of bad experiences, Sophie and Robert are trying to enjoy their dinner, while Val and Swish dance to really loud club music. Fed up with the noise, they invite Val and Swish to join them for dinner.

Charlie and Sid have survived their first treatment but are made aware that if they want something quick the next treatment involves needles. At the apartment, Jesse is returning with the pizza when he walks in on Ellen and Rachel. Shocked, he drops the pizza, and Ellen feverishly apologizes to her brother. Encouraging him to move on, the two join Jesse at the bar in hopes of meeting someone new.

The detente between Sophie and Val collapses and they start attacking each other for their choice of boyfriends. Sid and Charlie learn how they will look in twenty five years if they do nothing, and it’s not pretty. Both guys beg to be injected with everything possible.

Jesse has an awkward encounter with a girl at the bar, while Val comes clean that she is not serious about Swish. The two friends reconcile, and while Val explains why she likes being with Swish, Sophie has a realization that she is the female version of Swish.

It seems that an awkward introduction was not a failure for Jesse. Walking back to his apartment with a girl from the bar, he is shocked to see Charlie and Sid in the apartment, and they look terrible. Wondering what happened, they describe the awful experience they had at the spa.

Testing to see if she is Robert’s Swish, Sophie learns that Robert is not trying to avoid making plans with her, he’s just tired and wants to go home to bed. An unexpected proposal from Swish gets Val to say yes. Thinking Swish will forget about it tomorrow, Sophie in 2050 tells us that Swish won’t.

Bill’s Final Thoughts:

A good episode, with some hilarious moments, which makes for a great addition to a very successful season. There is nothing special about “I’m His Swish” other than it allows for some funny moments, which propels the story along as we watch and wait to see if Jesse and Sophie get back together.

John Corbett gets a special commendation for playing the older man character. He’s funny, likable, and someone that seems to match well for Sophie. There is no way this relationship lasts, but it is enjoyable while it does.