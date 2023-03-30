Interview with the Stars and Creators of Disney’s “Prom Pact” – Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Margaret Cho, Julie Bowen, and More!

Disney’s Prom Pact kicks off tonight at 8/7c on Disney Channel and starts streaming tomorrow on Disney+. Disney’s take on the 1980s John Hughes-style teen comedy centers around two outcast friends who make a pact to go to prom together, only to find themselves being pulled in different directions by unexpected forces. The film stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee and Milo Manheim as longtime best friends, with newcomer Blake Draper as the most popular guy in school. And the supporting cast includes recognizable faces like comedian Margaret Cho and Wendi McLendon-Covey. You might even recognize a familiar face behind the scenes, with executive producer Julie Bowen having starred as Claire Dunphy in the hit ABC series Modern Family. I had the honor of speaking to some of the talented stars and creators of Prom Pact and learned some fun facts about the film.

Prom Pact has its roots in Modern Family, with one of the show’s writers, Anthony Lombardo, pitching it to Julie Bowen. She and her producing partner, Rachael Field, helped develop the film and brought it to Disney, who gave it the green light. Even the director, Anya Adams, was a member of the Modern Family family. So if you feel any similarities in tone or humor, now you know why.

Peyton Elizabeth Lee and Milo Manheim first met at a prom event held by Disney for its stable of stars, but this was their first time working together. Funnily enough, they went immediately from filming Prom Pact in Vancouver to Hawaii for Season 2 of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., with Milo joining the show for Season 2 (also streaming March 31st on Disney+). Another Doogie connection is Margaret Cho, who first met Peyton when she guest-starred on the show’s first season. While she doesn’t have a role in Season 2, she would love to return as her character lost a kidney and is overdue for a checkup. My interview includes a bit of a love fest, with Peyton and Blake singing the praises of working with Margaret, and Margaret gushing about how talented she thinks Peyton is.

Like any teen comedy movie, a lot of weight is placed on the strength of the lead character’s crush. Casting the part of popular jock Graham Lansing was difficult, with Julie and Anya talking about how tough it was to find the right actor. The role went to Australian actor Blake Draper in his first Hollywood project. As you’ll see in the film, he’s a natural and his natural banter with Peyton is a lot of fun to watch. You can see the full interview below.

See Disney’s Prom Pact tonight on Disney Channel and tomorrow on Disney+.