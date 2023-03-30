Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 147: You Say Eriadu, I Say Eadu with Richard Woloski
Date: March 30th, 2023 (recorded March 30th)
Topics
Returning guest Richard Woloski from “Skywalking Through Neverland” joins “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of the second-season finale of Lucasfilm’s animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch and the latest episode of The Mandalorian, entitled “Chapter 21 – The Pirate.” Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!
