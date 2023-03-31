Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 148: Celebration 2023 Preview with Spencer Jawitz

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 148: Celebration Preview 2023 with Spencer Jawitz

Date: March 31st, 2023 (recorded March 29th)

Listen

Topics

“Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino is joined by guest Spencer Jawitz of Virtual Cantina for a preview of Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 in London, England. During this discussion, they go through this year’s entire schedule and talk about their favorite experiences from previous Celebrations. Plus Spencer answers the 5 Star Wars Questions and more!

Subscribe

iTunes

Google

Spotify