C2E2 Recap: “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” 25th Anniversary Cast Reunion

I’ve been attending the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo (C2E2) for the past four years, and while I’ve always enjoyed the show, I was especially excited for this year’s event. Even though I didn’t watch Buffy the Vampire Slayer during its initial run, when I was introduced to the show, I instantly became a fan. It’s one of my all time favorites and something I love to quote every chance I get. So you can imagine my extreme giddiness at learning that C2E2 was going to host a Buffy panel featuring Angel, Spike, Cordelia and Riley.

If you’d have told me that one day I’d have the chance to be in the same room with David Boreanaz, James Marsters, Charisma Carpenter, and Marc Blucas, I wouldn't have believed you. But it's 2023 and here I am, still processing the excitement of today’s panel and shocked that it’s over already.

As with all C2E2 panels, this one lasted 60 minutes and was led by a moderator. For today’s events that was Claire Lim. She was absolutely lovely and kept the conversation flowing by asking some great questions. I also appreciated how she balanced her engagement with the cast and the audience making it feel like we were all part of one family.

After the group took the stage, James Marsters asked to take a quick video of the audience to share on his socials and we willingly obliged, cheering as he panned the room with his camera. Then it was time to answer some questions! One of the first questions was about David and whether or not he’s as broody as Angel in real life. Both he and Charisma were quick to say no, he’s much more giggly in person and that he was always joking between takes.

Considering that I know this cast as the characters they play, it was so nice to see the four of them on stage having fun together. I was struck by their off screen chemistry and many surprised at how comfortable David and Charisma seemed with each other. It felt like the perfect extension of their relationship in Angel and something I wish we’d had more of in the series.

For some reason, this panel had a very short Q&A session, but a fan did get to ask about everyone’s favorite episode of Buffy. James said he liked “The Body” from season 5 where Buffy’s mom dies from an aneurysm. It shifted the tone of the show and focused so much more on quiet drama. Marc mentioned “Hush” from season 4, one of BtVS’ most interesting episodes, because for more than half of the show no one can speak. David says he remembers getting stabbed in the stomach at the end of season 2 (“Becoming Part 2″) and being sent to a hell dimension. Finally, Charisma loved the “Graduation Day” finale episode from season 3 because she got to stake her first vampire!

A guest asked which Buffy episodes were their favorites. James said he loved the tone shift of “The Body.” #C2E2 pic.twitter.com/wmf3rnj1RF — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) April 1, 2023

The group talked about their casting process and Charisma had a very Cordelia moment that helped to get her cast. She was driving from one job to her audition and was running late. Seriously, folks LA traffic is the worst. Her agent kept paging her and she pulled over to call them back. The agent said the casting team was ready to leave, but Charisma said, “They can’t leave. Tell them to order a pizza! I’m on my way!” She did make it to the audition and got the part, turns out they liked her suggestion to order food and wait for her. It was the type of thing Cordy would do!

As the panel wound to a close, Marc talked about how special it was to be part of something so iconic and loved. He thanked the fans for coming out and continuing to support the show and also noted that Charisma and David have played a huge part in keeping excitement for the fandom alive with their involvement in the convention circuit. James encouraged the audience to “meet each other.” He referred to himself and the cast as “bait, to get you guys in the same room to party together.” He went on to say that he’s met fans all around the world and we are, “smart, funny, don’t take ourselves too seriously and we’re kind.”

Q&A session was cut short but the cast had some kind things to say about the fans and being on the show. For Marc it’s wonderful to be part of something iconic. pic.twitter.com/MErVLM5qr6 — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) April 1, 2023

David noted that meeting fans and signing autographs is special because as actors, they get to be part of recalling a moment or memory that’s so important to the fans. Charisma closed out the panel by expressing gratitude for us Scoobies who keep coming back 25 years later to celebrate everything the show is and stands for and making it bigger than they could ever imagine.

C2E2 2023 takes place from March 31-April 2 at McCormick Place in Chicago. Digital Tickets are available and include access to Livestream Panels like this one and more.