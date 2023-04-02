More Than Meets the Eye: 6 Takeaways from the New “Secret Invasion” Trailer

A new trailer dropped tonight for Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ original series Secret Invasion and, as is always the case with Marvel’s trailers, there are some very interesting visuals packed into those two minutes. So, let’s take a closer look at some of the most interesting pieces of this new trailer.

The Replacements

While we’ll bounce back to an earlier point in the trailer later, at about the halfway point, we get a shot of Emilia Clarke’s G’iah (the daughter of Talos) seemingly stumbling upon a warehouse full of bodies laid out on tables. In the comics, the Skrulls captured a number of heroes and held them captive as they assumed their identities on Earth. That seems to be what’s happening here, though this time it’s with ordinary people. The Skrulls, or at least a faction of them, have been infiltrating Earth for some time and these poor people may have been here for a while. But if these are just ordinary people, then who is in…

An Impressive Cage

A later shot gives us a look at what appears to be Gravik, played by Kingsley Ben-Adir, entering a room. Gravik is the leader of this faction of Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth and he seems to be on a mission here. In that room, there appears to be a special cell, which one would assume is holding another, more powerful prisoner. Is it possible the Skrulls do have one of the Avengers captive afterall?

A Tragic Event

An action sequence sees an explosive attack on a convoy of vehicles that seemingly results in a tragic death. We see G’iah emotionally embracing the body of someone who looks to have been killed in the attack. Could this be the death of her mother, Soren? And if so, will this be a big turning point for the character? A recent story let us know G’iah may be willing to side with the faction of Skrulls causing the problems. This seems like it may have been an attack from them though and if that did, in fact, result in the death of her mother, it may be the moment that causes a change of heart.

An Old Foe?

This is quite possibly the most interesting image we get in the trailer. We see someone opening a caser baring the crest of the U.S. Department of Damage Control. The case is labeled “SPECIMEN SAMPLE:” and all we can see following that is “CULL.” While this is obviously far from clear, it’s possible this is a reference to the Avengers: Infinity War henchman and member of the Black Order, Cull Obsidian.

Remember? That big guy who battled Iron Man and later Bruce Banner in the Hulkbuster armor? This certainly seems like a reference to that character. But why would Damage Control have a sample of Cull Obsidian and what would their plans be? Well, remember, the last we actually saw of the children of Thanos was in the Battle of Earth at the Avengers Compound in New York in Avengers: Endgame. So, it would have been possible for Damage Control, who has been tasked with cleaning up after these battles, to get their hands on some sort of sample of the villain. As for their plans, we’re just going to have to wait to find out.

This Week’s Skrull?

Earlier in the trailer (told you we’d jump back), we see Nick Fury meeting with a new character played Olivia Colman. We know she is playing an MI6 agent, but don’t know too much more about her other than Samuel L. Jackson saying the character is “cold-blooded.” Jumping ahead, we see her opening a door while holding a very impressive knife of some sort. Behind the door, we see a prisoner strapped to a chair, surrounded by likely armed men. When is that ever the behavior of a show’s hero? This character is not giving off “trust me” vibes in this trailer, which leads me to believe she might just be a Skrull herself. Perhaps she will even be the Skrull Queen Veranke.

A Super Skrull?

And finally, we get a shot of someone extending his arm violently at someone. We can probably assume this guy is a Skrull but there’s only one problem: that’s not a typical Skrull ability. So there are a few possibilities here. Either the series is just going to change the abilities of the Skrulls, this is a different type of alien in the Marvel Universe (a Cotati perhaps?) or this is the Super-Skrull. While the first option seems the most likely, it wouldn’t be completely impossible for this to be Kl’rt, the Skrull who inherited the abilities of all four members of the Fantastic Four. If that were to be the case, this series could serve as an introduction for Marvel’s first family. Again though, that first option is much more likely.

Marvel’s Secret Invasion will debut on Disney+ on June 21st.