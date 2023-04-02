What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – April 2nd-8th

In the mood for something new? Here’s your guide to all of the new TV shows and movies this week, spread across all networks, streamers, and a few nationwide theatrical releases. As always, this week kicks off with my personal top 5. Whatever you choose to watch, I hope you have a great week!

Top 5 of the Week

The Crossover When: Wednesday, April 5th on Disney+ What: A family sports drama about two basketball prodigy twins and their parents.

Air When: Wednesday, April 5th Exclusively in Theaters What: Ben Affleck directs and stars in this film about the collaboration between Nike and Michael Jordan, also starring Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Chris Messina,Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker and Viola Davis.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie When – Wednesday, April 5th Exclusively in Theaters What: A feature-length animated film inspired by the classic Nintendo games from Illumination Entertainment.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies When: Thursday, April 6th on Paramount+ What: A musical Grease prequel series that tells the story of how the T-Birds inspired a different kind of jacked club at Rydell High.

Tiny Beautiful Things When: Friday, April 7th on Hulu What: Kathryn Hahn stars in this series adaptation of the best-selling book series by Cheryl Strayed.



Sunday, April 2nd

New TV Shows

2023 CMT Music Awards – Special – 8/7c on CBS Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown host country music's only entirely fan-voted awards show at Austin, Texas' Moody Center; scheduled performers include Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Keith Urban and Lainey Wilson.

– Special – 8/7c on The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Shiina Kazuya’s convenience store visit was anything but when he was killed protecting a girl. He suddenly awakens in the kind of world he has only dreamed about, one with magic and swords! Now as Cain von Silford, a son of an aristocratic family, the gods grant him divine blessings and extraordinary stats. Though he does his best, he still gets in trouble. Cain’s chaotic life is about to begin!

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR My Clueless First Friend – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Fifth grader Nishimura isn’t too proud of her “Grim Reaper” moniker given by her bullying schoolmates, but the new kid loves it. The once lonely target of everyone’s ridicule starts to get out of her shell with the help of her new cheerful yet airheaded friend, Takada. Together they’ll embark on a sweet and touching journey of summer fun and friendship!

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR My Home Hero – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR After killing his daughter’s abusive yakuza boyfriend to save her, ordinary salaryman Tetsuo Tosu becomes embroiled in the dark criminal underworld. The wish for a simple life he and his wife Kasen had for their daughter has been reduced to a wish for survival. Though middle-aged and weak, he’ll put his life on the line using only his wits in order to protect his family.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Mysteries Decoded – Season 3 Premiere – 8/7c on The CW Over the course of each hour, the investigative documentary series MYSTERIES DECODED will delve deeper into some of America’s greatest unsolved mysteries, exploring newly discovered evidence and utilizing high-tech tools in reopening each case. From the Phoenix Lights to the Werewolves of Kentucky, each investigation is led by Jennifer Marshall, an accomplished U.S. Navy veteran turned private investigator, as she mobilizes a team to embark on the formidable quest to bring closure to these long-lingering historical puzzles.

– Season 3 Premiere – 8/7c on Royal Crackers – Season 2 Premiere – 11/10c on Adult Swim – Adult Animation – TV-14 Two brothers struggle to run the family business when their father falls into a coma.

– Season 2 Premiere – 11/10c on Adult Swim – Adult Animation – TV-14 Vinyl Obsession – Series Premiere – 8:30/7:30c on AXS – Documentary – NR Rock stars search for vinyl record treasures and share their love for all things music.

– Series Premiere – 8:30/7:30c on AXS – Documentary – NR Violent Minds: Killers on Tape – Series Premiere – 7/6c on Oxygen – True-Crime – NR Before criminal profiling and the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit existed, Dr. Al Carlisle dared to reach into the minds of the most dangerous killers in the world. Raised as a devout Mormon, Dr. Carlisle firmly believed that everyone is born good and wondered how does one become a monster? He believed if we can understand how one becomes violent, we might be able to stop killers before they claim their first victim. Dr. Carlisle recorded most of his conversations with killers as he searched for an answer. After Carlisle’s death in 2018, his family discovered over 650 hours of inmate tapes which forensic experts thought were just rumored to exist. This Oxygen True Crime documentary series centers on various inmates, many of whom were imprisoned in the Utah state prison during the 1970s and ’80s. Killers profiled in the series include Ted Bundy, the HiFi Killers, Arthur Gary Bishop and Manny Cortez. Dr. Carlisle met Bundy before he would become known as one of the world’s most notorious serial killers. Bundy’s duplicitousness made everyone believe he was an upstanding citizen. Tasked by the judge to evaluate his potential for evil to help determine an appropriate sentencing, Dr. Carlisle went the extra mile to develop a comprehensive portrait of Bundy by speaking and recording his conversations with his mother, friends, girlfriend and exes. This all culminated to a chilling and unforgettable discovery.

– Series Premiere – 7/6c on Oxygen – True-Crime – NR War Sailor – U.S. Debut – Streaming on Netflix Alfred Garnes is a working-class sailor, who has recently become the father of a third child. He and his childhood friend Sigbjørn Kvalen (Wally) are working on a merchant ship in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean when World War II breaks out. They are unarmed civilians on the front lines of a war they never asked to join. The two men struggle for survival in a spiral of violence and death, where at any moment German submarines may attack their valuable vessels. The war sailors have one goal: to survive–and to return home. Meanwhile, Alfred's wife Cecilia struggles through the war alone in Bergen, raising three children on her own, not knowing whether she will ever see Alfred again.When British aircrafts attempt to bomb the German submarine bunker in Bergen, they instead hit the primary school at Laksevåg and civilian homes at Nøstet, resulting in hundreds of civilian deaths. When the news reaches Alfred and Wally in Canada, they wonder if they have anything left at home to return to.

– U.S. Debut – Streaming on

Monday, April 3rd

New TV Shows

The Adventures of Paddington – Series Premiere – 8/7c on Nick Jr. – Animation – TV-Y Young British bear Paddington writes letters to his Aunt Lucy celebrating the new things he has discovered through the day's exciting activities.

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on Nick Jr. – Animation – TV-Y Brokenwood Mysteries – Season 9 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Acorn TV This quirky New Zealand mystery follows DI Mike Shepard, who arrives to the seemingly peaceful town of Brokenwood with classic car, a country music collection and an indeterminate number of ex-wives. His assistant, DC Kristin Sims, is a by-the-book investigator 15 years younger than her boss’s car. Shepard soon discovers that Brokenwood is full of secrets and suspicions.

– Season 9 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Kuma Kuma Bear – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Yuna's not your typical 15-year-old. Her life is pretty much perfect—until she wakes up one day inside the game she loves and back at level one. She has to start over, but this time, she has a powerful bear suit that's guaranteed to take her places!

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR La Frontera with Pati Jinich – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on PBS Savor the sights, sounds, and flavors of the US-Mexico borderlands alongside acclaimed chef and James Beard Award-winning host Pati Jinich as she experiences the region’s rich culture, people, and cuisine. Travel with Pati to Southern California, Baja, Arizona, Sonora, New Mexico, and Chihuahua as she shares meals with self-described “fronterizos” or “borderlanders” from all walks of life and reflects on the melding of cultures.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on Martha Cooks – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on The Roku Channel – Cooking – TV-G Martha Stewart welcomes viewers to her farm kitchen, where she shares favorite recipes, cooking techniques and how-to instructions.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on The Roku Channel – Cooking – TV-G Race to Survive: Alaska – Series Premiere – 11/10c on USA – Competitoon – TV-14 In one of the toughest competition shows ever attempted, eight teams of elite athletes embark on a harrowing journey across the unforgiving Alaskan wilderness. However, with no food or shelter, they must fend for themselves and survive off the unwelcoming land. Over the course of six different race legs, 46 days, and 300 square miles, teams will traverse through some of the harshest and most extraordinary landscapes in the world, from sprawling mountain ranges to massive prehistoric glaciers and never-ending suffocating rainforests. Teams will be tested like never before, enduring physical pain and challenging their mental fortitude. They will scrape and claw, forge alliances, and backstab their way to claim a spot in the finale and a chance to win a life-changing $500,000 prize if they can survive the hostile land and each other?

– Series Premiere – 11/10c on USA – Competitoon – TV-14

Tuesday, April 4th

New TV Shows

Mo'Nique: My Name is Mo'Nique – Special – Streaming on Netflix From staring down a racist teacher to her grandmother's sex warning, she spills all in this stand-up comedy special.

– Special – Streaming on Redefined: J.R. Smith – Series Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video Redefined: J.R. Smith is a four-part docuseries following J.R. Smith, whose story serves as a powerful reminder that with determination and resilience, one can overcome even the toughest setbacks and achieve success. Drafted to the NBA straight out of high school at just 19 years old, J.R. suddenly finds himself without an NBA team to call home and in search of redefining his life and career. The series picks up with J.R. as he sets a new intention for himself, getting a college education and pursuing a new athletic passion as a member of the Men’s Golf Team at North Carolina A&T, the nation’s largest Historically Black University.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Signing – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix In this competition, young artists must impress Latin music icons like Rauw Alejandro, Nicki Nicole and Yandel to score the contract of a lifetime.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Skip and Loafer – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Iwakura Mitsumi graduated from a small middle school in the countryside and entered a top-tier high school in Tokyo at the head of the class. This child prodigy, who moved to Tokyo alone with a perfect life plan, is smart and gets good grades… but her social understanding isn't quite on the same wavelength as others. This means that she sometimes makes mistakes, but her easygoing nature sways her classmates little by little, and all their different personalities are coming together before they know it. They meet and gradually come to know each other, and before long they understand each other well. Everyone experiences pent-up feelings and frustrations, but it is our friends who give us a chance at mutual understanding. This story may start out with some discord, but it becomes a happy school-life comedy before you know it!

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR

Wednesday, April 5th

New TV Shows

The Crossover – Series Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ Based on the critically-acclaimed best-selling novel in-verse by Kwame Alexander, “The Crossover” introduces teen brothers Josh and Jordan Bell, widely considered basketball phenoms. Through his lyrical poetry, an adult version of Josh, aka Filthy McNasty, narrates the story of he and his brother’s coming of age, on and off the court, as their former professional basketball player father adjusts to life after basketball, and their mother finally pursues lifelong dreams of her own.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Dave – Season 3 Premiere – 10/9c on FXX – Comedy – TV-MA Dave is headlining his first-ever tour, and looking for love along the way. But as he and the gang crisscross America, they discover firsthand how diverse the cultural landscape of the United States really is – and how often fame puts pressure on love and friendship.

– Season 3 Premiere – 10/9c on FXX – Comedy – TV-MA Dr. Pimple Popper – Season 9 Premiere – 9/8c on TLC – Documentary – TV-14 Dr. Sandra Lee is a renowned dermatological surgeon who is tasked with removing life-altering growths from her patients' skin so they can try to reclaim their lives.

– Season 9 Premiere – 9/8c on TLC – Documentary – TV-14 The Good Mothers – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu The story tells of bright, young prosecutor, Anna Colace, who works with the women of the ‘Ndrangheta in order to bring the notorious mafia organization down from within. The women, mothers and wives of the top bosses, were violently oppressed and marginalized by the overbearing patriarchal system of the criminal organization. Anna’s experience starts with the notorious disappearance of Lea Garofalo, who agreed to act as a witness against her husband, Carlo Cosco, to escape his control and help her daughter, Denise, to grow up away from such a toxic environment. Anna’s investigation delves further into the murky world of the ‘Ndrangheta and the powerful stories of Giuseppina Pesce and Concetta Cacciola – two very different women who share a dramatic background; an oppressive and suffocating existence, and the desire and drive to escape in order to give themselves and their children a better future, just as Lea tried to do.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Growing Belushi – Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on Discovery – Reality – TV-14 Actor and comedian Jim Belushi is adding another expertise to his repertoire, cannabis farmer; Jim learns the hard way that the I'll do it myself mentality leads to mistakes; Jim discovers that his family's support for his new endeavor is waning.

– Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on Discovery – Reality – TV-14 Hullraisers – U.S. Premiere – 11/10c on IFC – Comedy – NR The series follows the lives of three working-class women living in the Yorkshire city of Hull: self-described actress and chaotic mother Toni (Leah Brotherhood, Bridgerton), her down-to-earth older sister Paula (Sinead Matthews, The Crown) and best friend, policewoman Rana (Taj Atwal, Line of Duty), as they navigate their daily lives, their chances at romance, and their dreams for the future.

– U.S. Premiere – 11/10c on IFC – Comedy – NR Journey to the Center of the Earth – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ Diego is sent by his parents to a camp run by Pompilio Calderón. There, together with his siblings and friends, he finds the abandoned car of his grandmother Pola, and following her footsteps, he arrives to a mysterious portal leading to another dimension. When Diego discovers a powerful family secret, he understands he must protect the dimension he has found, but his mission is not that simple – Pompilio and his henchman Claudio will do everything in their power to destroy this fantastic world they have encountered.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on The Pope Answers – Special – Streaming on Hulu “The Pope: Answers" is an original Spanish special featuring Pope Francis and directed by Jordi Évole and Màrius Sanchez. Shot in Rome, the special focuses on the meeting between the current head of the Catholic Church and ten young adults of different ages, backgrounds and with very different lives and experiences. The special features upfront and honest conversations between one of the most influential people in the world and ten Spanish-speaking young adults between 20 and 25 years old who raise questions and concerns on a wide variety of topics, including: feminism, the role of women in the Church, reproductive rights, loss of faith, the migration crisis, LGBTQIA+ rights, abuse within the Church, racism and mental health. The meeting between the Pope and the ten young adults took place in July 2022 in the Pigneto, one of Rome's most eclectic neighborhoods. The Pope speaks unreservedly and the result is an intense and dynamic conversation, founded on empathy, curiosity, respect and mutual learning.

– Special – Streaming on Schmigadoon! – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, season two of “Schmigadoon!” will find Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the reimagined world of ’60s and ’70s musicals. The second season of Apple’s broadly acclaimed comedy will include new original musical numbers from co-creator and executive producer Cinco Paul.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Air – Exclusively in Theaters From award-winning director Ben Affleck, AIR reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand. This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time.

– Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now – Streaming on Netflix In this all-access music documentary, award-winning studio Pulse Films partners with recent breakout artist Lewis Capaldi at a pivotal moment in his career. At the heart of this film is the story of a young artist, returning to his roots after achieving unbelievable global success, attempting to reconnect with his old life and the family and friends he left behind.

– Streaming on The Super Mario Bros. Movie – Exclusively in Theaters While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers Mario (Chris Pratt) and brother Luigi (Charlie Day) are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world. But when the brothers are separated, Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi. With the assistance of Mushroom Kingdom resident Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) and some training from the strong-willed ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Mario taps into his own power.

–

Thursday, April 6th

New TV Shows

The Ancient Magus' Bride – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Chise was able to accept Elias and herself, if not necessarily everything about her situation. After Cartaphilus fell back into a slumber that would not last forever, Chise was able to go back to her regular life. Then she receives an invitation from a mutual aid organization for mages called the College. Under the British Library exists a secret society of mages. Encounters and interactions with people are about to open some new doors. This is a story about saving yourself to save another.

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Beef – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix BEEF follows the aftermath of a road rage incident between two strangers. Danny Cho (Steven Yeun), a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder, goes head-to-head with Amy Lau (Ali Wong), a self-made entrepreneur with a picturesque life. The increasing stakes of their feud unravel their lives and relationships in this darkly comedic and deeply moving series.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Celebrity Game Face – Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c on E! – Game Show – TV-PG Kevin Hart hosts a night of fun and games with his favorite celebrity couples, all playing remotely from their own homes. From trivia to ridiculous physical challenges, each round will show us a fresh, fun and unexpected side of them we’ve never seen!

– Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c on E! – Game Show – TV-PG Celebrity Prank Wars – Series Premiere – 10/9c on E! – Comedy – TV-14 When Nick Cannon sent Kevin Hart a live llama to his house as a birthday present, it could have been "one and done" and well played by Nick, but it wasn't. Kevin Hart retaliated by paying for several expensive billboards in several major cities displaying Nick Cannon's private cellphone number. This story made headlines across the country. It was so funny and unexpected that now Kevin and Nick's celebrity friends want in. Every episode of "Celebrity Prank Wars" will feature two new celebrities planning, plotting and perpetrating some of the biggest, wildest and most viral pranks on each other in hopes of being judged the winner of the prank war.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on E! – Comedy – TV-14 Dr. Stone: New World – Season 3 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing… Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!

– Season 3 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Ghost Hunters – Season 15 Spring Premiere – 9/8c on Travel – Paranormal – TV-PG What started as a pair of plumbers moonlighting as ghostbusters for clients who reported unusual phenomena, has turned into its own phenomena. The Atlantic Paranormal Society, founded in 1990 as an extension of Jason Hawes' and Grant Wilson's interest in the paranormal, has found a global interest. Renowned TAPS team members Hawes, Steve Gonsalves and Dave Tango, along with Shari DeBenedetti, reunite to revisit their most chilling cases and investigate disturbing new hauntings.

– Season 15 Spring Premiere – 9/8c on Travel – Paranormal – TV-PG Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies – Series Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ The musical series takes place four years before the original “Grease”; in 1954 before rock ‘n’ roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up, outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on IRL: In Real Love – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Rannvijay Singha and Gauahar Khan host this reality dating series with an experimental twist.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – Special – 10/9c on ABC Actor Jeremy Renner sits down with Diane Sawyer for his first interview since his life-threatening snowplow accident.

– Special – 10/9c on The Legendary Hero is Dead – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Far to the north of the world lies Hell's Gate, a portal formerly used by the Demon Lord to invade the human realm. Thanks to the legendary hero Shion Bladearts, wielder of Excalibur, and his loyal band of companions, the Gate was sealed off and the demonic threat was vanquished. Unfortunately, the seal was incomplete and has begun to weaken, allowing the demons to once again begin their attack. Worried about the safety of his village, selfish and perverted farmer Touka Scott digs pitfalls to defend against the demons. But fear not, for Shion is on his way to reseal Hell's Gate and save humanity! Or at least he was, because the legendary hero is dead, having fallen into one of the pitfalls Touka dug. Luckily, dealing with the dead is the specialty of necromancer Anri Haynesworth. While she can't revive him, Anri can at least salvage their quest by forcing Touka's soul into Shion's rotting body and dragging him along to Hell's Gate in Shion's place. Not wanting to be left behind, Touka's childhood friend Yuna Yunis tags along. Together, the three of them set out as what just might be the most unsuitable party to ever try to save the world!

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Lizzy Hoo: Hoo Cares!? – Special – Streaming on Prime Video Hoo Cares!? is a show from Lizzy Hoo about life, family and following your dreams before it's too late, but only if they're worth it. Having started comedy in her early 30s, she has plenty of material to draw upon, giving us side-splitting stories and leaving audiences in the palm of her hand. Lizzy looks back on father-daughter trips to Malaysia: one when she was 4 years old and a returning trip in her thirties, skydiving to her mum's 60th, one of her brother's backyard trout-farming dreams, and her other brother's quest to become a famous YouTube travel vlogger. After trading in full-time office work, Lizzy is now performing in front of full houses across the country and gaining millions of views of her stand up online. Lizzy's engaging presence and top notch storytelling on stage leaves audiences wanting more. Hoo Cares!? is an hour of big laughs and good times from a comedian whose profile has exploded in five short years.

– Special – Streaming on Looney Tunes Cartoons – Season 5 Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max Looney Tunes Cartoons, an all-new series from Warner Bros. Animation starring the cherished Looney Tunes characters. Looney Tunes Cartoons echoes the high production value and process of the original Looney Tunes theatrical shorts with a cartoonist-driven approach to storytelling. Marquee Looney Tunes characters will be featured in their classic pairings in simple, gag-driven and visually vibrant stories. The new series will include 80 eleven-minute episodes, each comprised of animated shorts that vary in length and include adapted storylines for today’s audience. Fans can also look forward to holiday-themed specials. Looney Tunes Cartoons is produced by Warner Bros. Animation and features a talented group of voice cast members including Eric Bauza, Jeff Bergman and Bob Bergen. Pete Browngardt (Uncle Grandpa) and Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) serve as executive producers.

– Season 5 Premiere – Streaming on Slasher: Ripper – Streaming on Shudder Slasher: Ripper takes the Slasher franchise back in time to the late 19th century and stars Eric McCormack (Will & Grace) as Basil Garvey, a charismatic tycoon whose success is only rivaled by his ruthlessness, as he oversees a city on the cusp of a new century, and a social upheaval that will see its streets run red with blood. There’s a killer stalking the mean streets, but instead of targeting the poor and downtrodden like Jack the Ripper, The Widow is meting out justice against the rich and powerful. The only person standing in the way of this killer is the newly promoted detective, Kenneth Rijkers, whose ironclad belief in justice may wind up being yet another victim of The Widow.

– Streaming on Yuri Is My Job! – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Hime gets roped into working at a weird café where the waitresses pretend to be students at an all-girl boarding school. She's strangely taken with her partner Mitsuki, who's so kind to her in front of the customers. There's just one problem…Mitsuki really can't stand her!

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR

New Movies

Murdrer at Blackthorne Manor – 8/7c on LMN – TV-14 Hayley enjoys her job creating murder mystery parties at the famous Blackthorne Manor. As guests settle in for a fun-filled, spooky weekend, Hayley puts on a show, exploiting one of Blackthorne’s deadly pasts. But later that night, she discovers the owner of the manor dead. With a house full of suspects, she must work with her handsome coworker and her boss’s business partner to solve the real-life murder mystery while keeping everyone else in the dark. Stars Christie Leverette, Bobby Slaski, and Veronica Martell.

– 8/7c on LMN – TV-14

Friday, April 7th

New TV Shows

Birdie Wing – Golf Girls' Story – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Fore! After Eve’s first meet up with Aoi on the grass left her in defeat, she’s had her eyes set on a rematch to return the favor. Both these up and coming golfers are highly skilled, highly unique and most of all, highly competitive. With dreams of making it pro, a rivalry is getting in full swing as they both battle it out in the biggest tournaments.

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR The Boarding School: Las Cumbres – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streamingon Prime Video After a failed escape attempt, Manuel disappears in the woods at the hands of a mysterious man in a crow mask. Despite being subjected to strict discipline, Paul, Amaia and his other friends never stop looking for him. Their adventures lead to discovering that the old cult that inhabited the woods, the Crow’s Nest, is still committing crimes and Las Cumbres is more than just a school.

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streamingon Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker – Series Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ An inside look at the controversial life and career of tennis great Boris Becker—featuring interviews with John McEnroe, Novak Djokovic, Björn Borg, and other icons.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Cafe Terrace and Its Goddesses – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR When Hayato's grandmother passed, he planned to sell her rundown café on the shore—not realizing that it was also home to five young women who call themselves her family?! Their desperation to keep the café open convinces Hayato to give it a shot…but even their best intentions might not be enough to make it work! And can he even work with these five unruly women? No matter what, he's got his work cut out for him! A fun new romcom by the author of Fuuka and Suzuka!

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Gold Rush: Parker's Trail – Season 6 Premiere – 8/7c on Discovery – Documentary – TV-14 Parker Schnabel and his friends pay tribute to the legends before them and attempt the Klondike Trail of 1897. Not only is it 600 miles of mountains, lakes and rivers, but leaving dangerously late in the season means the winter may derail their plans.

Jury Duty – Series Premiere – Streaming on Amazon Freevee – Comedy – 16+ Jury Duty is a documentary-style comedy series that chronicles the inner workings of an American jury trial through the eyes of one particular juror. What that juror doesn’t know is that the entire case is fake, everyone except him is an actor, and everything that happens — inside the courtroom and out — is carefully planned.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Amazon Freevee – Comedy – 16+ Magical Girl Destroyers – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Set in a dystopian near future where otaku culture in Japan has been obliterated by a mysterious organization known as "SSC", Magical Girl Destroyers follows the misadventures of Otaku Hero—a young revolutionary who loves otaku culture—and Anarchy, Blue, and Pink, a trio of magical girls who admire him. Together they struggle to create "a world where you can say what you like about what you like as much as you like."

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Mashle: Magic and Muscles – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR This is a world of magic. This is a world in which magic is casually used by everyone. In a deep, dark forest in this world of magic, there is a boy who is singlemindedly working out. His name is Mash Burnedead, and he has a secret. He can’t use magic. All he wanted was to live a quiet life with his family, but people suddenly start trying to kill him one day and he somehow finds himself enrolled in Magic School. There, he sets his sights on becoming a “Divine Visionary,” the elite of the elite. Will his ripped muscles work against the best and brightest of the wizarding world? The curtain rises on this off-kilter magical fantasy in which the power of being jacked crushes any spell!

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR The New York Times Presents: The Legacy of J Dilla – Special – 10/9c on FX Hulu Born James Dewitt Yancey, the Detroit native who came to be known as J Dilla started rapping and making beats as a kid. He grew into a visionary music producer, rapper and artist who left an undeniable mark on the hip-hop landscape, working with artists like Erykah Badu, Busta Rhymes, A Tribe Called Quest and D’Angelo. Dilla’s influence has been celebrated far more since his death than it was while he was alive, but mainstream recognition remains elusive. “I'm a Detroiter and I'm a fighter,” his mother says. “I will stay in there and I will fight. I won’t let anybody put my son down, what I do for him down, because I’m here to lift up his music, his legacy.”

– Special – 10/9c on Rokudo's Bad Girls – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR A student one day gets a mysterious power: becoming very popular with "bad girls"!

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Thicker Than Water – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Right when she’s about to get the professional opportunity of her life, journalist Fara must reunite with her sisters to rescue their troublesome brother. The sisters will set off an unexpected spiral as they get entangled in their brother’s drug business… while keeping up a façade.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Tiny Beautiful Things – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu Based on the best-selling collection by Cheryl Strayed, “Tiny Beautiful Things” follows Clare (Kathryn Hahn), a floundering writer who becomes a revered advice columnist while her own life is falling apart. When we first meet Clare, her marriage to her husband Danny is barely limping along; her teenage daughter, Rae, is pushing her away; and her once-promising writing career is non-existent. So when an old writing pal asks her to take over as the advice columnist Dear Sugar, she thinks she has no business giving anyone advice. After reluctantly taking on the mantle of Sugar however, Clare’s life unfurls in a complex fabric of memory, exploring her most pivotal moments from childhood through present day, and excavating the beauty, struggle, and humor in her unhealed wounds. Through Sugar, Clare forms a salve for her readers – and for herself – to show us that we are not beyond rescue, that our stories can ultimately save us. And, perhaps, bring us back home.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Nasa Yuzaki falls in love at first sight after an encounter with the mysterious Tsukasa. When Nasa earnestly confesses his feelings, she replies, "I'll date you, but only if we're married." Nasa and Tsukasa's cute and precious newlywed life of love is about to begin!

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Too Cute Crisis – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on HIDIVE – Anime – NR An invading alien wants nothing more than to destroy planet Earth. But her travels soon take her into a cat café, where the furry felines inside invade her heart! Destroying the world won’t be so easy now that she’s discovered the joys of kitty cats.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on HIDIVE – Anime – NR Transatlantic – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Marseille 1940-1941.Transatlantic is inspired by the true story of Varian Fry, Mary Jayne Gold and the Emergency Rescue Committee. Risking their lives to help more than 2000 refugees escape occupied France, including many artists on the Nazis’ most-wanted list, an international gang of young superheroes and their famous charges occupy a villa at the edge of the city, where the threat of mortal danger gives way to unexpected collaborations and intense love affairs.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Chupa – Streaming on Netflix Shy 13-year-old Alex (Evan Whitten) flies from Kansas City to Mexico to meet his extended family for the first time. There he meets his grandfather and former lucha libre champion Chava (Demián Bichir), energetic, wrestling-obsessed cousin Memo (Nickolas Verdugo), and fearless, hip cousin Luna (Ashley Ciarra). But just as Alex begins to get his bearings, he discovers a mythical creature living under his grandfather’s shed: a young chupacabra cub, which he recognizes from stories of the feared, full-grown chupacabra, fabled to feed on farmers’ livestock. Alex soon learns that his new friend “Chupa” has a secret history with his family, and that dogged, dangerous scientist Richard Quinn (Christian Slater) is hunting the misunderstood creature to try and harness his powers. To protect Chupa from impending danger, Alex sets off on the adventure of a lifetime, one that will push the bonds of his newfound family to the brink, and remind him that life’s burdens are lighter when you don't have to carry them alone.

– Streaming on Infidelity Can Be Fatal – 8/7c on Lifetime A jaded private investigator who specializes in exposing lecherous, cheating husbands thinks she’s met the love of her life in a chance encounter but as it turns out, this dream man may actually be her worst nightmare. Stars Lanie McCauley, and Matthew MacCaull.

– 8/7c on Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed – 8/7c on HBO In his own words, renowned singer and songwriter Jason Isbell takes us on an unexpected journey through his musical evolution and creative process as he goes into the studio to record his new album “Reunions” with his band The 400 Unit. With striking candor and honesty, Isbell lays bare his difficult childhood, his struggles with addiction and relationships, and funneling all his pain and private battles into his music. When the COVID-19 pandemic arrives and forces him and his family into lockdown, Isbell must confront the self-doubt and fears that isolation brings to a recovering addict and artist, even as the album releases to rave reviews.

– 8/7c on Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign – Streaming on Netflix When Granny Chetty is abducted by an evil ex-cop, Ticky and Baboo return for a wild rescue mission, complete with a prized necklace and a musical show.

– Streaming on Oh Belinda – Streaming on Netflix A young actor's perfect life takes a madcap turn when she agrees to star in a commercial — and suddenly gets transported to her character's world.

– Streaming on On a Wing and a Prayer – Streaming on Prime Video In this extraordinary true story of faith and survival, On a Wing and a Prayer follows passenger Doug White’s (Dennis Quaid) harrowing journey to safely land a plane and save his entire family from insurmountable danger, after their pilot dies unexpectedly mid-flight.

– Streaming on Paint – Exclusively in Theaters Carl Nargle, a local treasure with a soothing whisper of a voice, has been hosting his own painting show on Vermont public television for decades. His art captivates and has attracted the attention of many women over the years, especially those who work at the station. But Carl is in a rut, and the station isn't pulling in ratings. When a new painter is hired to revitalize the channel, Carl's own fears regarding his talents as a painter are brought to the forefront.

– Praise This – Streaming on Peacock From director Tina Gordon, writer-director of Little and the writer of What Men Want and Drumline, Praise This follows aspiring musical superstar Sam (Five-time Grammy nominee Chloe Bailey; Grown-ish

– Streaming on

Saturday, April 8th

New TV Shows

Critter Fixers: Country Vets – Season 5 Premiere – 9/8c on Nat Geo WILD One hundred miles south of Atlanta, longtime friends Dr. Hodges and Dr. Ferguson own and operate Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital. Together with their loving staff, Hodges and Ferguson treat and care for over 20,000 patients. Between emergency office visits to farm calls throughout rural Georgia, the Critter Fixers are constantly bombarded with unique cases only found in the country.

– Season 5 Premiere – 9/8c on Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet – Season 11 Premiere – 10/9c on Nat Geo WILD Every day is a unique challenge for Dr. Michelle Oakley, the only all-species vet across a remote and inhospitable swath of wilderness. Whether wrestling a bison in a blizzard, performing surgery on a wolverine, or braving fierce landscapes to return moose calves to the wild, Dr. Oakley will do whatever it takes to keep the animals in her charge safe and healthy.

– Season 11 Premiere – 10/9c on A Galaxy Next Door – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Ever since their father died, Ichirou Kuga has struggled to support his two younger siblings on nothing but a small inheritance and his passion for drawing manga. But it’s becoming harder to keep up with his growing responsibilities and deadlines, especially after his last two assistants quit to follow their dreams. Just as he’s nearing his breaking point, the beautiful and scarily competent Shiori Goshiki applies to become his new assistant. But there’s something almost otherworldly about Goshiki, and soon Kuga finds his reality turned upside down when she suddenly declares them engaged to marry!

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Houses with History – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G Three Massachusetts natives comb Plymouth County and the surrounding wooded areas south of Boston to transform 18th and 19th-century homes into brand-new ones, all while preserving their history.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G Love & Marriage: Huntsville – Season 6 Premiere – 8/7c on OWN – Reality – TV-PG Three high-powered African-American couples come together to help the thriving city of Huntsville, Ala., continue to grow in "Love & Marriage: Huntsville." The couples are longtime friends and avid socialites with very strong points of view. They help the town grow with their real estate venture, the Comeback Group, as they strive to face the realities of love and marriage while striving for success.

– Season 6 Premiere – 8/7c on OWN – Reality – TV-PG My One-Hit Kill Sister – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR The story of the series follows Asahi Ikusaba, an ordinary high school boy who is accidentally transported to a magical fantasy world. Asahi is ready to have a good time using his knowledge of games and isekai stories to thrive in this new world, but it turns out that his skills are entirely too weak, especially compared to his doting elder sister, Maya Ikusaba, who arrived in the new world with the most powerful cheat skills imaginable.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Summoned to Another World for a Second Time – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR There was once a hero who was summoned to another world, and he saved that world. However, the man was caught in a "trap" and was forcibly returned to his original world. On top of that, he had to start over as a baby… This is the story of a crazy journey in another world where a former hero who was reincarnated into a slightly gloomy high school student is "resummoned" back to that same world! There's a lot of room to work with when it's the second time, huh.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Crunchyroll – Anime – NR Totally Weird and Funny – Series Premiere – 9/8c on The CW TOTALLY WEIRD AND FUNNY brings the strangest, craziest and most hilarious videos from online and beyond right to the stage in front of a live studio audience. Every episode features the panel of hosts—comedian Mikalah Gordon, standup comedian Brian Cooper and actor Noah Matthews—vying to submit the funniest or weirdest clip of the week. Viewers at home can also play along with the studio audience in games such as “Real or Fake” where the hosts present three products, one real and two fake, and it is up to the audience to find the real product. TOTALLY WEIRD AND FUNNY is created and executive produced by David McKenzie, with David Martin serving as executive producer.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on

New Movies

Hunger – Streaming on Netflix Aoy, a woman in her twenties, runs her family’s local stir-fried noodles restaurant in the old quarter of Bangkok. One day, she receives an invitation to leave the family business and join team ‘Hunger’, Thailand’s number one luxury Chef’s table team led by the famously ingenious, and infamously nasty, Chef Paul.

– Streaming on The Portable Door – Streaming on MGM+ The Portable Door, an MGM+ original fantasy-adventure comedy film, stars multi-time Golden Globe nominee Sam Neill (Peter Rabbit, Jurassic Park) and Patrick Gibson (The OA, Tolkien

– Streaming on Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins Story – 8/7c on Lifetime Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins Story tells the story of reality TV star Birdie Moore (Stephanie Mills), whose carefully constructed world starts to crumble — like the baked goods that catapulted her to fame — when her family secrets are brought to light. To salvage her legacy, Birdie must let go of the pride that estranged her from her daughter. Birdie’s pride also prevents her from seeing that her son Gabe Moore (Thomas Miles) is actually a thieving opportunist and that her granddaughter Ella Boudreaux (Keeya King) is just a lost twenty-something trying to build up her life after some missteps. While pride helped drive Birdie’s success, it also made her blind to what was happening around her. Will Birdie finally be able to see and admit the truth, or face the consequences of her pride?

– 8/7c on The Professional Bridesmaid – 8/7c on Hallmark A professional bridesmaid uses her talents to help a mayor's daughter keep her wedding on track. However, things get complicated when an ambitious local reporter snoops around to get close to the mayor for a big scoop.

– 8/7c on

Other New Additions on Disney+

Wednesday, April 5 Star Wars The Mandalorian Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown (S1)



