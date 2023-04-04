Marvel Nominated for Multiple Webby Awards

The nominations for the 27th Annual Webby Awards are in, and Marvel has been nominated for four awards, along with three honoree award acknowledgements.

Websites and Mobile Sites – General Websites and Mobile Sites: Entertainment Marvel.com VOTE HERE Marvel.com is your official source for all things Marvel! Bringing you all the news, behind-the-scenes and exclusive details about your favorite Marvel Comics, Marvel Studios TV Shows on Disney+ ms, Marvel

Social – Social Content Series: TV, Film & Entertainment Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever VOTE HERE In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Video – General Video: Trailer Marvel’s Midnight Suns: Darkness Falls trailer VOTE HERE Marvel's Midnight Suns is tactical RPG set in the darker side of the Marvel Universe, Marvel's Midnight Suns brings players face-to-face against supernatural forces as they team up with and live among the Midnight Suns, Earth’s last line of defense against the underworld.

Games – General Games: Action & Adventure Marvel Strike Force VOTE HERE Heroes and villains alike will need to forget their differences and battle side-by-side against one of the biggest threats the world has ever seen: Ultimus. With the Kree Warlord’s sights set on Earth, players will take control of S.T.R.I.K.E.—our primary line of defense against threats like him—put a squad together, and take the fight to Ultimus and his armies.

Marvel also has Honorees for the following categories: Social – Social Video: Arts & Entertainment – Scarlet Witch's Daily Routine Podcasts – General Series: Television & Film – Marvel’s Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show Podcasts – Limited-Series & Specials: Scripted (Fiction) – Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow

Voting is now open, up until April 20, so follow the links above for each category in order to vote for Marvel today.