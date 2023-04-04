New Images and Details Revealed for Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”

With just about two months left until the theatrical debut of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Entertainment Weekly has shared some new images and some new details about the upcoming live-action remake.

First off, director Rob Marshall shared some insight as to what makes his film different from previous iterations of this story: "It's a very emotional story. We were able to take the beauty of what's there in the original film and the Hans Christian Andersen tale and really bring more depth."

More attention is given in this film to the different appearance of Ariel compared to the rest of her family and that spurs her curiosity and restlessness.

Halle Bailey, the film’s star, shared her thoughts on Marshall’s work as well: "Rob's vision was to really give a deeper dive into Ariel's heart, into her brain, and allow us to see more of that gumption and passion and freedom, and reason for the things she was doing. Like in the grotto. You see a bit more of her curiosity."



Ariel won’t be the only character with some differences from the animated classic. In this film, Prince Eric will have a single parent: Queen Selina, a new character added to this version of the story.

Queen Selina will be played by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's Noma Dumezweni.

Noma Dumezweni. Eric, who will be played by Jonah Hauer-King, will also have a new ballad titled “Wild Uncharted Waters.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the song’s lyricist, shared a bit of the premise of the song: "He wants to see the other edge of that horizon line, wherever it may lead."

Miranda worked alongside Disney Legend Alan Menken to create a total of three new songs for the film, with the other two being Ariel's "For the First Time" and Scuttle and Sebastian’s "Scuttlebutt."