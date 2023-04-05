New “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Character Posters Revealed

With exactly one month to go before Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 hits theaters, Marvel has released character posters for each member of the intergalactic team of heroes.
- The Guardians are gearing up for one last ride as the final piece of James Gunn’s trilogy will soon become the latest addition to the MCU.
- Marvel released a series of character posters for the team ahead of the film’s theatrical release. The series of posters includes:
- Groot
- Drax
- Mantis
- Nebula
- Kraglin
- Cosmo
- Gamora
- Rocket
- Star-Lord
- Check out the new character posters below and catch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in theaters May 5th.
About Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3:
- In Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 stars:
- Chris Pratt as Peter Quill
- Zoe Saldana as Gamora
- Dave Bautista as Drax
- Karen Gillan as Nebula
- Pom Klementieff as Mantis
- Vin Diesel as Groot
- Bradley Cooper as Rocket
- Will Poulter as Adam Warlock
- Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha
- Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord
- Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri
- Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog
- Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary
- Kevin Feige, Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito and Nikolas Korda are executive producers on the film.
- David J. Grant and Simon Hatt are serving as co-producers.
- As with the Holiday Special, music for Volume 3 will be composed by John Murphy.
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released in theaters on May 5th, 2023.