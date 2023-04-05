New “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Character Posters Revealed

With exactly one month to go before Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 hits theaters, Marvel has released character posters for each member of the intergalactic team of heroes.

The Guardians are gearing up for one last ride as the final piece of James Gunn’s trilogy will soon become the latest addition to the MCU.

Marvel released a series of character posters for the team ahead of the film’s theatrical release. The series of posters includes: Groot Drax Mantis Nebula Kraglin Cosmo Gamora Rocket Star-Lord

Check out the new character posters below and catch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in theaters May 5th.

